Empire of ants

There are bird walks, tree walks and butterfly walks, but have you heard of ant walks? Ant enthusiast and researcher Sunil Kumar M recently led nearly 50 people on one at Lalbagh. Organised by Eco Edu, a city based environment education organisation, the walk was an eye-opener to many. “I wasn’t even a part of the group,” Narayan Reddy, 34, a railway employee said. “When I saw Sunil help a group discover nearly 60 species of ants, I started following them and was hooked. I now look for ants and observe their paths on my morning walks in Lalbagh.”

We do not stop to observe the myriad creatures that share this earth with us, says Sunil, to the group as he leads them down pathways and grassy mounds on the banks of a water body in Lalbagh. “One living organism that goes unnoticed, in spite of its omnipresence, is the humble ant. It is only recently with the growth of socio-biology as a discipline that ants have begun to receive considerable scientific attention.”

Most of us divide ants into red and black ants and ants that bite and those that do not.

The earth’s bio-diversity is a large canvas where ants play a major role. “There are 11,931 species of ants the world over, varying in size from 40 mm to 1 mm. About 25 per cent of the total insect biomass of this world is made up of ants,” says Sunil. While India has nearly 800 species, Bengaluru has more than 125 species, with Lalbagh alone having nearly 60.

Ants navigate following a complex chemical trail left by other ants. “They may move in a group showing us as examples of team work, but they never move in a straight line. When an ant stands guard at the entrance of its colony, it checks each ant to ensure that it belongs to its own clan,” says Sunil calling them social insects.

Bridging the gap

“Ants are a female-dominated society,” says Sunil. With a Masters in Environmental Sciences, Sunil has co-authored a book in 2007 with Ajay Narendra, On a Trail with Ants: A Handbook of the Ants of Peninsular India. “It was important to put our research on record. The last ground-breaking work on ants was by Lt. Col. Bingham, Ants and Cuckoo-wasps of British India, published as part of the Fauna of British India series in 1903. “There was no other study in this subject. Ajay is a scientist and professor of Ants at the Australian National University.”

Sunil has also held other positions in Centre for Environment Education and the IT industry.

The book covers over 50 ant species of peninsular India. “The book has fascinating photographs capturing ants in movement. The chapters are arranged around the wide variety of ant behaviour rather than being mere descriptions of the species. The book is a short course in biology with ant examples. We raised money through donations from wildlife enthusiasts, collected photographs and networked with ant specialists all over the world to put the book together.”

Over the last few years, Sunil has conducted nature walks to educate people on ants. “After my MSc in 1996, I worked on a project at IISc on Ant Diversity in Bangalore, species and their behaviour.”

Ecological markers

Ants are found everywhere — from a tree canopy in a rainforest to subterranean burrows or a rotting log. “Ants make best use of available resources. They are now being recognised as ecological indicators like birds. For instance, if you see ants nesting in leaf litter, it indicates the pristine and undisturbed nature of that forest. Over millennia, ants have developed a close relationship with plants and animals. They pollinate and even disperse seeds.”

There are trees that develop a hollow cavity in their trunks to enable a particular species of ants to build its colony. In the tropical forests of southern India, certain species of arboreal ants build a large nest, called the Pagoda nest by chewing leaves and mixing it with secretions from their salivary glands, on trees.

For copies of the book write to the authors at antbook.india@gmail.com or 98867 90640

Masters of the universe

The Department of Entomology, University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK in Bengaluru has an insect museum. “Ants are one of the most dominant species of insects found throughout the world,” says Prakash KV, Assistant Professor, Department of Entomology, UAS, talking about the huge study on ants that UAS has undertaken. “While we have scientists who have documented several kinds, I have studied the Solenopsis Geminata, a red ant, a pest that damages crops.”

Ant so it goes

* Ants are the most common urban and forest wildlife

* Not just red and black, there are orange, yellow, brown ants too

* Apart from biting, there are some species that sting with acid and jump as well

* Ants vary in size from 40 mm to 1 mm and can carry 100 times its weight to build its colonies

* Ants have a powerful sense of navigation and can travel up to 150 metres for food and return to their nest