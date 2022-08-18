History & Culture

Daily Quiz | On India’s biodiversity, heritage

Daily Quiz | On India’s biodiversity, heritage

As we complete 75 years of independence, here is a quiz on our nation with a special focus on its biodiversity and heritage

Daily Quiz | On India’s biodiversity, heritage

1/5

1. He is an American-Indian herpetologist and founder of the Madras Snake Park. He used his Whitley Award to found the Agumbe Rainforest Research Station in Karnataka. Who is he? What was his focus of research in the Agumbe Rainforest? 

Answer :

Romulus Whitaker; King Cobras

Daily Quiz | On India’s biodiversity, heritage

0/5

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Quizzes
Text and Context
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2022 1:25:20 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/society/history-and-culture/a-second-quiz-on-indian-heritage-and-biodiversity-as-part-of-celebrating-75-years-of-independence/article65775859.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY