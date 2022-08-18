Daily Quiz | On India’s biodiversity, heritage

Joan Sony Cherian August 18, 2022 11:30 IST

As we complete 75 years of independence, here is a quiz on our nation with a special focus on its biodiversity and heritage

As we complete 75 years of independence, here is a quiz on our nation with a special focus on its biodiversity and heritage

Daily Quiz | On India’s biodiversity, heritage As we complete 75 years of independence, here is a quiz on our nation with a special focus on its biodiversity and heritage Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On India’s biodiversity, heritage 1/5 1. He is an American-Indian herpetologist and founder of the Madras Snake Park. He used his Whitley Award to found the Agumbe Rainforest Research Station in Karnataka. Who is he? What was his focus of research in the Agumbe Rainforest? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Romulus Whitaker; King Cobras I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Some bird species have gone extinct in recent times. Some of them include Rhodonessa caryophyllaceae and Ophrysia superciliosa. Name these species. A species of warbler, Acrocephalus orinus, known earlier from a single specimen collected in Himachal Pradesh was rediscovered after 139 years. Who collected this single specimen? Where was it rediscovered? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Pink-headed duck, Himalayan quail; AO Hume; Thailand I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, the Indian Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change announced a project to boost the conservation of this species. Name the project and the species. According to Indian mythology and folklore, this deity is associated with this species. Name the deity as well. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Project Dolphin, Ganges River dolphin; Ganga I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. The Archaeological Survey of India made a momentous discovery in 1896. This was discovered by Alois Anton Führer. What was the discovery? The discovery also confirmed a historical fact. What was it? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Lumbini pillar inscription; Confirmed Lumbini as Buddha’s birthplace. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. This UNESCO heritage site has the oldest-known rock art in India. The story behind the name of the site has its roots in the Mahabharata. It was declared a world heritage site by UNESCO in 2003. Name the site. The site also contains a fossil of an extinct basal animal that lived during the late Ediacaran period. Name the animal. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Bhimbetka rock shelters; Dickinsonia I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On India’s biodiversity, heritage YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/5 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values