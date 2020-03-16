A look at Bellave Venkatanaranappa’s efforts in restoring the city’s ruins

The present generation of Bengaluru residents will thankfully remember early morning risers for the remarkable services rendered by them in the days of yore with regard to the city we are living in today. One of such Good Samaritan is Bellave Venkatanaranappa. He was lean and tall, could be seen even in the midst of a thick crowd. But taller than his physique, were his concern and passion to preserve the past of the city.

In Basavanagudi of South Bengaluru, heritage landmarks like Bugle Rock Park, the temples in and around the Rock Graden, Kannada Sahitya Parishat building, Basavanagudi Union and Service Club and many more such iconic structures owe their existence to the untiring efforts of men like Bellave Venkatanaranappa. He was popularly known in literary, social, and educational circles as BeVem. He also stands as a role model for the present generation as a reminder that it is their primary duty to preserve the history, culture and monument of their residential area. Thus, the tall man is also remembered as a towering personality of the city.

Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple behind Bull Temple in Bugle Rock park stands as a classic example for his committed efforts in bringing a ruined temple to life. In fact, at the premises of the temple there is an information board which gives its historical background. Jnana Deepti English Medium School of Girinagr donated the plaque, while N S Sridhara Murthi, a well known journalist and Kannada film historian has provided the content. It’s a welcome effort and many such plaques are to be established in hundreds of historically significant spots of the city, to preserve the glory of old Bengaluru for to the common man. This move is extremely essential to preserve the rich history of the city.

According to the information given on the plaque, during the rule of Mysore kings, Achyuta Raya, one of the three officers appointed by Mysore king to manage the city administration, built a Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple here around 1709. But, after the Third Anglo Mysore War fought in Bengaluru in 1791, this place was deserted and the temple also turned into ruin.

By 1900, new extensions like Charmrajapete, Basavanagudi, Malleswaram had been formed to decongest the old Bengaluru areas. Due to the existence of the Big Bull, the South Bengaluru extension was named after the temple. Presence of a rock garden, greenery, serene atmosphere, huge lakes all around, and a systematic planning of the extension, Basavanagudi was the favoured choice for intellectuals, bureaucrats and legal luminaries to settle down. BeVem had built his house in the corner at the junction of the present day Police Station road and DVG Main Road. His house still stands in its original form.

He was also planning to build a Shiva temple in this area. As if providence had fulfilled his wish, he stumbled upon a Shiva Linga and a ruined temple close to the waterhole formed by Vrushabhavati that originated as an underground stream from the Bull temple. After ascertaining the history of the temple through records, he decided to revive the same.

At that time, Bengaluru was on an expansion spree. The ruined portions of the stone fort near City Market were pulled down and the stone blocks were sold through bidding. BeVem procured them and built the temple. He was so involved in the task, that many a time, he himself would place the stone and plaster the wall. By 1903, the completed temple was open to the public.

The temple was an inseparable part of BeVem’s routine. His involvement and commitment was such that, he would not miss a single day without a visit, even if it was late night. Every year, during the month of Kartika (usually November) he would whitewash and get the lamps and other materials from his house for worship.

From the beginning, BeVem was keen to bring the temple under government protectionas it would protect the temple’s interests.

In 1905, for the Festival of Lights during Kartika, he invited Dewan V.P Madhava Rao. The path from the main road up to the temple was well decorated and the Dewan was traditionally welcomed with Veda mantras by scholars Bellave Narahari Shastri and Shivarama Shastri . The surprised Dewan asked BeVem the reason for the celebration. With humility, he said, “I had taken a oath that I would offer thousand lights to Lord Shiva and distribute sweets when the new Dewan assumes the office. Now the time has come to fulfil my vow”

Realizing his passion to protect the temple, the Dewan turned to the accompanying Deputy Commisioner and ordered, ‘Today is Monday, by Thursday orders to this effect should be handed over to BeVem.’ He also told BeVem to remind him if he failed to get the order on the same day. When the government letter reached his hand, he was extremely happy that the temple was protected. With the same zeal, commitment and devotion he served the temple for about four decades.

He was equally concerned about the conservation of Bugle Rock Park. He knew each rock and boulder in the place and was concerned about its flora and fauna. If he found anyone disturbing the place, the offender would be subjected to his intense ire. For DVG, BeVem and many others, the Basavanagudi park was a favorite place to sit and talk about literature, politics and other topics.

In recognition of his invaluable contribution towards preserving the park, the entrance from Police Station Road was named Belave Venkatanaranappa Dwara.

The black and white photo of the temple was captured by a veteran photographer Dr. G. Thomas several decades back with academic interest.

To be continued……..