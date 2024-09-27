A life in revolution: Bhagat Singh, a radical thinker and ideologue

In our age and clime, a radical notion is often simplified to its most primordial version. As if an entire ideology could be reduced to a haiku, and the worth of a man reduced to mere sloganeering. Whether it is Gandhi, Ambedkar, Bose, Savarkar, Nehru -- all are victims of this malaise; as if those who existed in the past serve merely the political interests of the present. One such figure of history is Bhagat Singh. A revolutionary, who was martyred in the fight against an imperialistic tyranny, has been reduced to a mere caricature, often cast in the role of a violent armed rebel. Given his birth anniversary, we take a look back at the thinker and ideologue who was Bhagat Singh; after all theory and praxis are ultimately inseparable from each other.

Singh was something of a polyglot being able to communicate in Urdu, Punjabi, Hindi, and English. Having grown up in an Arya Samaj milieu he was also familiar with the fundaments of Sanskrit.

Singh’s jail notebook is also reflective of the eclecticism in his literary diet. He draws on the works of Omar Khayyam, Charlotte Perkins Gilman, Karl Marx, Karl Kautsky, Jack London, Thomas Paine, Mark Twain, Konko Hoshi, Thomas Jefferson, Maxim Gorky, Alfred Lord Tennyson, et al.

A universalist genesis

In one of his earliest writings, Vishwa Prem (Universal Love), published in November 1924, a 17-year-old Singh declares “Visvabandhuta (Universal Brotherhood)! For me the greatest meaning of this word is equality and nothing else.”

The idealism of youth seeps through each sentence that follows. “None will need to cry for bread when hungry. World trade would flourish spectacularly but France and Germany will not go to war for trade. America and Japan would be there but without any complex of belonging to the East or the West. The blacks and the whites will be there but the latter won’t be able to burn the former or the Red Indians alive. There would be peace without penal codes. There would be Britishers and Indians all right but not as rulers and the ruled.” Through the piece Singh extols figures of history as diverse as Rana Pratap, Mazzini, Garibaldi, Gandhi, Lenin, Washington, Savarkar, Tilak, MacSwiney, and harkens even to Brutus in Roman history, and to Krishna in the Mahabharata. “Be ready to die so that Mother India may live,” he declares at the end of the piece.

By 1928, the realities of the Indian situation had become more apparent to the young Singh. In the article Communal Riots and their Solution, Singh states, “These religions have left the country in a lurch. And we don’t know when these communal riots will leave Bharat alone. These riots have hurled notoriety upon the clean image of India, and we have seen that every blind faith-filled person starts drifting with the flow. There is hardly any Hindu, Sikh or Muslim who keeps his mind cool.”

Coming down hard on the journalists of his day, Singh writes, “These people arouse public sentiment by writing bold headlines in the newspapers against one or the other and compel people to start fighting with one another. Not limited to just one or two places, riots started in many locations just because of the fact that local newspapers had written articles that stoked passions.”

“The actual duty of newspapers is to educate, to liberate people from narrow-mindedness, eradicate fundamentalism, to help in creating a sense of fraternity among people, and build a common nationalism in India, but these papers behaved in a manner entirely antithetical to their duties,” he says in the piece, with its chilling relevance to contemporary times.

Society and politics

In his work, Singh actively dealt with the burning social and political questions of his time.

Singh’s July 1928 article, Students and Politics, is a sharp rebuttal to those who often champion a wall of separation between student life and political activity.

“We are hearing a wide clamouring that students should not take part in political work,” he begins his piece. Singh explains how the then Punjab government required aspiring collegiates to “sign off on an undertaking that they will not take part in political activities,” while pointing to how the then Education Minister was issuing circulars refraining students or teachers from participating in political activity.

“We concede that the basic duty of the student is to study, so he should not let his attention waver in that regard. But is it not part of the education that the youth should know what the conditions are in their country and be enabled to think of solutions for their improvement?” Singh asks, stipulating that an education which will “only equip them for clerical jobs” would be “worthless.”

“They should study, but at the same time they should acquire the knowledge of politics too, and when the need arises they should jump into the fray and sacrifice their lives for the nation,” Singh writes in conclusion.

In his June 1928 article, The Problem of Untouchability, Singh reminds the oppressed untouchables of their role in India’s past. “So-called untouchables, the real sustainers of life, awake and reflect over your past, you were the backbone of Guru Gobind Singh’s army. Shivaji was able to achieve all he did with your participation and it made him forever shine in history,” he writes, while urging them to “waste no time and unite to stand on your own feet and challenge the existing order of society.”

Declaring the idea that “since someone is born in a poor sweeper’s family, he shall continue cleaning toilets all his life and thus be deprived of all chances of progress in life” as “utter nonsense”, Singh stokes the depressed classes to “start a revolution from a social agitation and gird up your loins for political and economic revolution.” Singh ends his piece by reminding the untouchables that they “alone are the pillars of the nation’s and its core strength. Awake, O sleeping lions! Rebel, raise the banner of revolt.”

Theory and practice of revolution

In a December 1929 article, What is Revolution?, Singh responded to the criticism of the idea of revolution that many veterans of the freedom movement had opposed.

Explaining his idea, Singh writes, “People generally get accustomed to the established order of things and begin to tremble at the very idea of a change. It is this lethargical spirit that needs to be replaced by the revolutionary spirit. Otherwise degeneration gains the upper hand and the whole humanity is led astray by reactionary forces. Such a state of affairs leads to stagnation and paralysis in human progress.”

“The spirit of revolution should always permeate the soul of humanity so that reactionary forces may not accumulate to check its eternal onward march. Old order should change, always and ever, yielding place to new, so that one ‘good’ order may not corrupt the world. It is in this sense that we raise the shout ‘Long Live Revolution’,” he explains.

In a three-part piece titled What is Anarchism? published between May and July 1928, Singh reflects on the ideological propositions of anarchist theory and practice. “I have explained that Anarchists are against God and religion to begin with because they feel this is the root of mental slavery. And then they are against the state because it is the root of physical slavery. They say that motivating people with the temptation of heaven, fear of hell or with the iron hand of law is the wrong approach and it is also an insult to a superior being like a human. The third point is that a human being should acquire knowledge freely and work at his sweet will and live life peacefully. People presume this might mean that we would be living in the same manner as in the forests in ancient times but they are wrong. At that time there was ignorance and people were not able to travel far and wide. But now we can have complete knowledge and live happily and freely by creating relations with all,” Singh explains.

In a Letter to Young Political Workers, Singh writes, “According to our definition of the term, as stated in our statement in the Assembly Bomb Case, revolution means the complete overthrow of the existing social order and its replacement with the socialist order. For that purpose, our immediate aim is the achievement of power. As a matter of fact, the State, the government machinery is just a weapon in the hands of the ruling class to further and safeguard its interest. We want to snatch it, and handle it, to utilise it for the consummation of our ideal, i.e., social reconstruction on a new, i.e., Marxist, basis. In order to do this, we are fighting to handle the government machinery. All along we have to educate the masses and create a favourable atmosphere for our social programme. In the struggles we can best train and educate them.”

Reason and romanticism

As an atheist and a materialist, Singh had thought organised religion to be an impediment to the freedom struggle in particular and to social progress in general.

“We can see the mountain of religion standing in our path,” Singh writes in an April 1928 article, Religion and our Freedom Struggle. Reflecting on a problem that still beseeches Indian society, and human civilisation at large, Singh states: “We know a clash between people could be instigated with the loud recitation of Koranic verses and Vedic mantras. The question is then, why should we not do away with all this once and for all?”

Further developing his argument against faith in a supernatural god, Singh writes in Why I am an Atheist, “When man tries to stand on his own two legs and becomes a realist, he shall have to throw faith aside and face manfully all the distress and trouble in which circumstances may land him. That is exactly my state of affairs. It is not my vanity, my friends. It is my mode of thinking that has made me an atheist.”

“Any man who stands for progress has to criticise, disbelieve and challenge every item of the old faith. Item by item, he has to reason out every nook and corner of the prevailing faith. If after considerable reasoning, one is led to believe in any theory or philosophy, his faith is welcomed. His reasoning can be mistaken, wrong, misled and sometimes fallacious. But he is liable to correction because reason is the guiding star of his life. But mere faith and blind faith is dangerous: it dulls the brain and makes a person reactionary. An individual who claims to be a realist has to challenge all of ancient faith,” Singh states.

In a succinct explanation of his Weltanschauung, Singh states, “I have been convinced as to the non-existence of a conscious Supreme Being who is guiding and directing the movements of nature. We believe in nature and the whole progressive movement aims at the domination of man over nature for his service. There is no conscious power behind it to direct. This is what our philosophy is.”

Singh was no mere factotum to rebellion of reason. As a revolutionary, he was also a romantic at heart. In an April 1929 letter to Sukhdev, Singh writes about how the emotion of “love” can elevate a human life. Writing of Mazzini in the aftermath of the failed rebellion, Singh writes, “He could have either gone mad or committed suicide, but with a letter from his beloved, he became not only as strong as the others, but stronger than everybody else.

“The character of a person is always elevated by love; it never shows one in a bad light provided that the love is true love. You cannot call these girls mad – as we see them in films, always playing into the hands of bestial passions. True love can never be created. It wells up by itself when no one can predict,” Singh writes.

Bhagat Singh wrote and worked extensively in his short and tumultuous life. His writings should be read widely -- this perhaps would be a better tribute to Singh’s life as a revolutionary than empty sloganeering or hollow political posturing.

