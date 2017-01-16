The birth of an actor

It was a workshop devoid of notes, presentation or anything else associated with the format. In ‘Sculpting the Text’ by Pralayan, who works for the cause of open-air theatre performances, used the participants to literally sculpt a “performance text”. The session started with ice-breaker games — in fact, the games formed a major part of the workshop, since the 20 people who registered had to work as a team over the next two hours.

It was fascinating how complete strangers warmed up to each other less than half an hour into the workshop. Soon, they knew each other’s names and shed their inhibitions. “Here, you will be introduced to the idea of open-air theatre,” said Pralayan, asking them, “What, according to you is acting?” Responses ranged from ‘Impersonating’; ‘Being someone else’; to ‘Faking’.

But, acting cannot be restricted to the stage. “It is an essential part of human activity,” he explained. “We act as children. Remember how we would try to imitate adults? When we reach adolescence, we become too conscious. Even then, elements of acting are part of our life. All of us act every day.”

Pralayan then gave them a task: He read out playwright Bertolt Brecht’s quote: ‘In the dark times, will there also be singing? Yes, there will also be singing. About the dark times’, and asked the participants, whom he divided into three teams, to come up with a skit based on it in 15 minutes.

Soon, three stories evolved, of which two revolved around demonetisation — the main scenes were based on ATM queues, the many characters in it, and their conversations. The teams put up interesting performances, lending new meaning to Pralayan’s theme. “We now have the clay,” said Pralayan. “All we have to do is shape it.”

And shape it, he did. He gradually extracted the script, the lines, and acting from the participants. There were some excellent performances — Pralayan polished the ‘performance text’ along the way. The participants were now actors — they ended up with a script for their performance with help from their sculptor.