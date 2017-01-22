Reinforcing ties

Ties between India and Iran go far back in time and deserve to be strengthened. Noting the same Jawaharlal Nehru’s “The Discovery of India” mentions, “Among the many people and races who have come in contact with Indians and influenced India's life and culture, the oldest and most persistent have been the Iranians.”

Commemorating 60 years of the cultural agreement between Iran and India, the Iran Culture House, New Delhi, in collaboration with India International Centre, Indian Council for Cultural Relations and UNESCO Parzor Foundation, recently organised an international seminar on “Cultural Similarities between Iran and the Indian subcontinent: Indigenous Cultural Fragmentation in an Era of Globalisation”. Incidentially, the Indo- Iranian Cultural Agreement, signed in 1956, was revived in 2016 during Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s visit.

The two-day seminar witnessed scholars from Iran, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and India, conducting academic sessions on history, art and literature. Describing the event an opportunity to bring Indian and Iranian hearts closer, Dr Ali Dehgahi, Cultural Counsellor, Iranian Embassy, observed: “Seeing today’s condition, especially in Indonesia and (other parts of) Asia, the best way to understand one another and conserve the common heritage is to initiate a dialogue.”

Making a pertinent observation in today’s context, Dr. Shernaz Cama of Parzon Foundation, while addressing the gathering, remarked, “The problem with the world today is that we look at central Asia as a place of tragedy and violence, whereas the same was the cradle of civilisation.” Citing the example of Panchtantra she added, “It was the translation of Persian scholar Burzoya which reached West and became a popular story over there. The first hospital in the world at Gundeshapur combined the Indian system and Persian ethics. Such instances abound the landscape.”Cama also recalled the Everlasting Flame International programme during which the Iranian government sent national treasures to India for the very first time to be displayed. “Those were tangible heritage. This seminar looks up to explore the intangible assets, which are immense.”