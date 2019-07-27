698 Mughal-era coins recovered by U.P. police

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday said it had recovered a treasure trove of 698 “rare” Mughal-era silver coins dating back to the 16th and 17th century. A few of the coins are said to be from the eras of emperors Akbar and Aurangzeb.

The coins were found buried in a garden in Shimla, said a police officer from Moradabad district.

A DSP-rank officer from Moradabad Lallan Singh, the circle office of Highway area, said the coins were found by a Moradabad-based contractor named Ghulam Nabi while he was digging at a location in Shimla with three-four labourers.

The police came to know of the coins after Mr. Nabi and the labourers quarrelled among themselves over sharing the coins after they returned to the Mundhapandey area of Moradabad district, Mr. Singh said.

The coins weighed 7.9 kg, the officer said, adding that they had been sent to the Archaeological Survey of India.

“We struck silver!” U.P. police tweeted late on Friday as it released pictures of the recovery.

According to ASI, these are “rare 16th/17th century Mughal-era coins with legends in Persian and kalima in Arabic”, the police said.

The ASI is yet to issue a statement on the recovery or independently acknowledge their historical significance.