Here are a few options to keep your carbon footprint low during Deepavali

Terracotta diyas are fine, but wax coatings and choice of paint sometimes render them less than completely eco-friendly. As more and more urban dwellers begin worrying about their carbon footprints, we see a rise in creative, yet eco-friendly options made to make Deepavali funky.

Take, for instance, lamps or diyas made out of cow dung. A mixture of fresh dung, herbal oils and leaves, these diyas are handcrafted into moulds and then laid out to dry in the sun, the end product distinctly similar to the traditional ones. The twist? The entire diya burns out as well, leaving a black ash residue which is further used as manure and fungicide for plants. Chemical-free, this product emerged as a result of understanding the many ways that cow dung can be used.

Back in time

The other variation of this product is the panchagavya diya which has been making the rounds this festival season. A concept of Ayurveda, panchgavya is used to describe the five products obtained from a cow — dung, urine, milk, ghee and curd. These are moulded in a similar way to form lamps. Available with ghee and cotton wicks, brands are now exploring the idea of making these lamps reusable, thereby increasing its lifetime. With no carbon traces and smoke that acts as a mosquito and insect repellent, this should be your option if you are heading towards a 100% eco-friendly Deepavali.

If you want something less down-to-earth and a bit more funky, you can go for some vibrant, upcycled options.

A concept that campaigns creative reuse, upcycling takes advantage of products already present in your house, which would otherwise hit the bin, to create not only lamps but also other items of decor for Deepavali. All you need are some old candles, paint and decorative material.

Options galore

Many simple ideas can be found on various blogs, with people making use of items like old CDs, paint bottles and even lemon skin. Shells, gear chains, bangles — the list knows no end and you could style them innovatively as well — hang them, add them to your rangoli or create CD stands to show them off.

Candle holders made from crushed waste glass and then filled with organic wax can be found online: delicate lamps that reflect colourful light everywhere. Papier-mâché also makes an appearance, along with clay dough, both of which are moulded into a glass bowl and left to dry. Paint them, stamp or stick beads on them, fill them with tea lights and light them up around the house. And the best part? You are turning waste into innovative products, one step closer to a sustainable lifestyle.

Check WonkyWorks, Diya Innovations or just DIY blogs for quick upcycling methods at home. For cow dung lamps, check out the Instagram handles of Sanginee’s Raise the Earth, EcoCARA and Books for Kids India.