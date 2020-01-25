Help from the bidding

Even when the auction has been very revealing, it sometimes takes a few plays in other suits to complete the picture of the opponents’ hands. Today’s deal is a case in point.

The king of clubs lead held the first trick, and West shifted to the 10 of spades. South won with the ace, cashed the ace of hearts, and led a heart to dummy’s king. The hoped for 2-2 split did not materialise, so South led a diamond from dummy. East rose with his ace and led a diamond to South’s king. South led a club from his hand. It would not help West to ruff, so he discarded a spade. Declarer ruffed the club in dummy and ruffed a diamond back to his hand.

What did declarer know? Everything! West’s jack-10 of diamonds had fallen. Should he also hold the queen of diamonds, he would surely have led that card at trick two rather than a spade. The hand had to be exactly as it was, so South led a heart to West’s queen. West had nothing left but spades, and South inserted dummy’s jack on the forced spade return and discarded his two remaining clubs on dummy’s spades to bring home his contract. Well played!