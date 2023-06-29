June 29, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST

Last week, cartoonist Rohan Chakravarty conducted a drawing workshop for children, teaching 7–14-year-olds the fundamentals of creating a cartoon from basic shapes, making a character, and eventually, building it into a strip. It had been a while since he’d conducted one of these sessions, and he says he was surprised by how things had changed in the interim.

During the session, several sets of parents approached him with questions on how to turn their children’s drawings into books. Some of them had in fact gone ahead and self-published their kids’ books with the help of websites that incorporate artificial intelligence to generate drawings and text. “I was struck by this drive to create a celebrity out of a child,” Chakravarty told me.

He struggled with politely conveying to the parents that their child needed practice, that they were not living geniuses of the art or literature world. At least, not yet. “It was difficult for them to accept that, and they seemed convinced that their children were gifted,” he said.

Chakravarty’s observations about his workshop immediately struck a chord with author Vaishali Shroff. As a writer of children’s books, she is the veteran of several such encounters with ambitious parents. She has even been invited to birthday parties, where her job as an author is to “release” the child’s book. It’s one of the acts at the party, like the tattoo artist who draws temporary unicorns and the magician who pulls a rabbit out of the hat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When a parent publishes their child’s book, they are allowing the child to think they already know everything there is to know about how to illustrate and write a book,” she says. “The kids then have false, almost illusionary ideas of how publishing works. They will likely never be able to take a rejection in life.”

‘Curating’ the child

When Shroff turns these offers down, the parents are annoyed that she does not want to participate in an exercise that is meant to “encourage and inspire” their children. Of course, if the child is already a published author, then she doesn’t need to spend hours honing her craft. She can simply move on to the next book, or better still, diversify into making a movie that can be shot on a mobile phone and released on YouTube. In 2023, if you are not an accomplished polymath by the time you are 10, are you even living?

Parenting has always been a competitive sport, and this race to “curate” the child to ambitious standards is nothing new. What has changed is the fact that technology allows a certain democratisation of opportunity, which means the competition for the ‘best child, therefore best parent’ stakes is very high. And, in only looking at the result — the published book, the released soundtrack, the screened short film — what parents are doing is depriving the child of the ability to pursue a hobby, steep in it, and enjoy it without the pressure of creating a perfectly formed result on a strict deadline.

There are several websites and tech tools now that incorporate artificial intelligence, which allows children (or their parents) to create anything by simply keying in some banal inputs. They, in fact, advertise this process as being “gamified”, a step-by-step wizard which takes the few things you tell it and creates something that looks sophisticated and cerebral, while all it is is a customised version of randomly generated text or pixels.

The “author” of such a book is not a writer, but that does not matter because it is merely the prop that a smart parent needs to market their child. Some of these platforms are pretty solid, offering end-to-end solutions. They have tie-ups with the education ministry, and if you sell a certain number of books, you get certificates, the algorithm gives you top priority on Amazon searches, you may even get a chance to feature in prominent television channels.

Dealing with guilt

The odds are low but it’s a bet worth taking; because anything is a bet worth taking when it comes to your child. What is often glorified as unconditional love and depicted as the halo of parenting is really an amalgamation of anxiety, stress, guilt, and worry, which is why parents are the easiest cohort that can be guilted into buying something.

Even the most self-assured adult can crumble at the thought that they aren’t doing as much for their children as other parents are. And in modern times, this is an endless pursuit. It isn’t that once the book is published or the movie is made and the 7-year-old becomes 15, the task at hand ends for parents. The parenting competition grinds on, through school, college and young adulthood.

In fact, just as I was talking to Chakravarty and Shroff, a news item caught my eye. The Wall Street Journal reported that helicopter parents are following their children even to the workspace. Mothers are now sitting in the room, just out of view of the camera, while their children interview for a job position, prompting them with answers, correcting their posture and technique.

Fathers are following their children to their offices to take on the colleague who is giving their precious offspring a hard time, or asking the boss to lessen the workload. When you have spent two decades creating little geniuses, how can you let them out into a world that will cut them down to size in no time? There is no retirement for the helicopter parent. When you build your child’s world on a lie, there can never be a good time to look away.

The writer is the author of ‘Independence Day: A People’s History’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.