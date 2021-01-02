Have you tried ‘drumming together’ as a community?

A gated community on Chennai’s IT Corridor has discovered some rhythm, some energy and some healing — through a Drum Circle

Here is a pandemic lesson. Ironically, neighbours connect with each other more often and more meaningfully when staying connected takes some effort, not to mention some masks and some distance.

At the height of the lockdown, strangers with shared ‘common areas’ suddenly became truly neighbours. Community webinars led to pleasant discoveries of in-house talent. Youngsters carried supplies to seniors’ doorsteps, leading to inter-generational friendships. Doctors offered free consultations in their communities, adding a new layer of meaning to “home care”.

Sometimes, the connection had a rare intensity to it. Lavanya Krishnakumar’s contribution slots into this category.

The pandemic has made her the Anna Kendrick of her community. When she started a Drum Circle for her neighbours, she in fact used Anna’s immensely famous “Cups” song which is based on a folk classic “When I am Gone”. Originally from the musical comedy Pitch Perfect, it gained a breath of its own and more legs, when Anna reworked it into a single, which climbed up musical charts on both sides of the Atlantic.

While Anna used papercups as drums for the song, Lavanya used cylindrical thingamajigs to suit her Drum-Circle drill.

Lavanya explains that she would fill these cylindrical objects with rice and daal to create a shifting-and-shaking “ssshh-ssshh, ssshh-ssshh” sound and have it overlaid on the rhythm.

Lavanya had done Arts-based Therapy (ABT) from Babu Trust in Pune, and that is where she got introduced to drumming as a therapeutic tool. She still considers herself a learner in ABT.

Drumming or any other art form can meet a “therapeutic need” when it is used in conjunction with other tools such as counselling to fix a problem, she states, adding that it can however also be used to “create an atmosphere of trust where a group comes together to create something together, and there is a sense of shared joy.”

It is this form of “therapeutic need” Lavanya sought to meet when she decided to have the first Drum Circle in December for her community, The Central Park South on Old Mahabalipuram Road.

“I had two African djembes, which were given to me as part of the course. Over that, we had some tambourines; and anything that I had picked up that could make sounds. It could include bells. I even had daal and rice put in a cylinder so that when I shake it up, it gives that “ssshh-ssshh” sound. I have a modest collection, and that is about how much I could collect in this amount of time,” explains Lavanya.

She asserts “drumming is one activity that fires every nerve cell in your brain”, and that it can benefit anybody, and be practised by anyone.

“When we went to do this course, none of us were drummers. We were not percussionists. The more we sat in a group and explored rhythm, we only realised that rhythm was already in us,” says Lavanya, referring to the drum-circle component of the ABT course she undertook.

On the Drum Circle drill conducted at her community, Lavanya elaborates, “We followed all the COVID-19 norms; we had only ten people in the group, and we explored some rhythms.

I would suggest a rhythm or a lead, which people would follow. We had what you call the start and stop cues. We had something called a rumble which we would build up to a crescendo.

We did something that was already available, such as the “Cups”, a song from the musical comedy Pitch Perfect, which uses a papercup as a drum. There are so many derivatives of it, which people can go home and try out.”

The purpose of the Drum Circle is to get residents to collaborate through drumming as a creative pursuit.

“Each one now will explore their own rhythm. And also they can drum as a community, creating a nice synergy.

It is not a performance, but just participation. There is no facilitator, only facilitators. Anyone can facilitate the drum circle. People took turns to facilitate the drum circle during the one hour,” explains Lavanya.

Supriya Santhanam, who coordinated the Drum Circle, points out, “We would allow only ten people in a session to maintain COVID-19 prevention norms, and so there are people on a waiting list. They would be accommodated in subsequent Drum Circle gatherings, one of which is coming up around the Pongal season.”

Lavanya, who is founder-trustee of Golden Butterflies, a paediatric palliative care foundation, says the as part of the ABT programme, her first pilot project was with differently-abled children.

She adds, “There is a little school inside Loyola College called BLINK which is for children with special needs. My first pilot novice project of 20 hours was with them, and I organised a drum circle with them.

All of them wanted to drum. There was a child with extremely limited mobility in one hand, but I held a bell, and she wanted to participate; all of them wanted to participate.”