Column | Harish Iyer: never looks away

When Harish Iyer showed up on his first day at work wearing a blazer, albeit pale pink, the head of human resources had to remind him to be himself. Iyer had warned those interviewing him that he had failed his MBA and knew nothing about being in a corporate job. The equal rights activist had worked largely in the social sector and advertising, but Axis Bank went ahead and hired him as head of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in 2021. That first day, Iyer said, he had been trying to be himself within the confines of male dressing. Now, he dresses feminine in salwar kameez. “It’s not a struggle to fit in as much as it is an everyday effort to stand out,” Iyer, 45, said.

Axis is among a handful of companies that lead the way when it comes to implementing equal opportunity in the workplace, from the #ComeAsYouAre policy to the self-reflective Pause for Bias sessions. The bank’s Women In Motion programme helps women bridge the gap from classrooms to workplaces. It was among the first to offer joint bank accounts for LGBTQIA+ couples and encouraged the community to list their partners as nominees.

Iyer was one of the petitioners in the marriage equality case. He’s attended more queer Hum Aapke Hain Koun style weddings than straight weddings since the Supreme Court struck down section 377 in 2018. “Nothing stops people from getting married,” he said. “It’s legal recognition of their marriage that they want.”

He describes himself as an everyday crusader, one who can never be a bystander in the face of violence, like a man hitting his wife on the train. For as long as he can remember, he has been a regular at the police cyber cell, armed with evidence of child sexual abuse on social networking sites. He’s protective of animals, describes his dietary preferences as “cheating vegan”, cares deeply about environmental issues and counsels rape survivors. He was a witness in the Tehelka rape case and a friend of Kolkata gang rape survivor Suzette Jordan. “I connected with them through the same thread of abuse that all of us go through,” he said. “Pain is a great binder, it imparts a sense of relatability.”

Pride, pain and passion

Some may remember the 2018 episode of Aamir Khan’s Satyamev Jayate, where Iyer shared the story of his decade-long sexual abuse that started when he was seven years old, but it was not the first time he had spoken about this issue on television. In a country where most people prefer to secretly nurse their trauma, Iyer openly shares details of his horrific story.

As an abused child, he found parallels in nature. “I knew it’s exactly how animals feel when they know their end is near,” he said. “They struggle, then give up.”

“I used to hear the sounds of wind whistling, animals howling, birds flying out of trees leaving behind their nests. These were the images and sounds in my head and in them was a feeling of absolute escape from the space I was in, they helped numb myself,” he adds. “It explains why people and children who experience abuse are vivid in their imagination.”

Nearly a decade after a casteist “Iyer preferred” matrimonial ad that his mother and grandmother helped him write, and his subsequent justification of it in the face of an angry backlash, he is deeply regretful. “I should have said it’s wrong. I could have done better.”

In the corporate world, caste and religion are invisible on most diversity and inclusion charters. Companies don’t speak about these two big issues at all, even though some of them may have an internal reprimand mechanism in place to deal with casteism and Islamophobia. Many companies fear an upper caste backlash if they put their policies in writing. Even those firms that proudly have LGBTQIA+ employees likely treat gender as a binary in their annual reports. Real equity continues to be elusive in our workplaces.

‘Merit is not a leveller’

Iyer emphasises the importance of “intentionality” in corporate inclusivity practices. “When you are hiring people, say specifically that you are looking for LGBT employees or women or PWD [persons with disabilities],” he said. “Don’t say equal. We need more representation so that we become equal.” He cites Tata Steel’s effort to hire transgender employees as an example.

Iyer is constantly debunking the idea of ‘merit’. “Merit is not a leveller,” he tells people. “We don’t begin from the same place. Our opportunities and histories of oppression are not equal.” He is a big believer in merging the personal and the professional, and in the “audacity” of organisations that value personal experience and hire people such as himself who don’t have fancy degrees. “You draw so much from your personal lives and however much you try to divorce the personal and professional, you get valued only if you bring the personal to your professional space, whether it’s your strength or your weakness,” he said. “You can’t get rid of bias, make it an asset.”

