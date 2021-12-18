18 December 2021 16:08 IST

South won the opening spade lead with dummy’s ace, led a diamond to his ace, and ruffed a diamond. A trump back to his hand revealed the disappointing fact that he had a trump loser. South led the king of hearts, which West ducked. South led his last heart, but West won with the ace and led a diamond to South’s king.

South tried to end-play West by leading the queen and another spade, but he had trouble discarding from dummy. Should dummy keep all three clubs and one heart, West could exit with a heart and wait for two club tricks. Instead, South discarded a low club from dummy. West countered this by cashing the ace of clubs and continuing with the queen of clubs. Declarer won with his king, but East’s nine of clubs became the setting trick.

Declarer could have prevailed with a slight change in his play. Can you spot it? Had South cashed his king of diamonds before leading a second heart, there would be nothing West could do to defeat the contract. A spade, a heart, or any club from West and South would end up with 10 tricks. Hard to see and not clearly indicated, but it would have been a lovely play.

