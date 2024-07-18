GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Handloom sari walk to be held in Visakhapatnam on August 4

The Spirit of Vizag Society will host the second edition of Sari Walk at the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on August 4 to observe National Handloom Day

Published - July 18, 2024 06:33 pm IST

Nivedita Ganguly
Nivedita Ganguly
Women participating in the Handloom Sari Walk on the beach road in Visakhapatnam.

Women participating in the Handloom Sari Walk on the beach road in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Visakhapatnam is set to host a vibrant celebration with a three-kilometre sari walk along Beach Road, ahead of National Handloom Day (August 7). The second edition of the event organised by The Spirit of Vizag Society aims to honour India’s rich handloom heritage while promoting walking among women.

The event is open for women of all ages who can don their handloom sari and join the walk that will begin at 6am from opposite Viswapriya Function Hall. The objective is to not only showcase the beauty of traditional saris but also highlight the craftsmanship of Indian weavers.

Last year, the inaugural edition of the event saw participation from 7,000 women. “We hope the event will help bring the spotlight on the issues of the handloom industry and support handloom workers by promoting their craft, providing a platform to showcase their products and encouraging sustainable fashion practices. The other objective is to encourage women to embrace walking as a simple and effective way to stay healthy. By combining fitness with cultural celebration, the sari walk will be an inspiring experience for all participants,” says Y Ch Dorababu, president of The Spirit of Vizag Society.

Registration is free for participants below 18 years of age and above 75 years of age. For others, the it is ₹100. Certificates will be presented to all registered participants. As part of this initiative, the society is also organising a trade fair on August 3 and 4 at the Gadiraju Palace.

To participate in the saree walk on August 4, log in to thespiritofvizag.com.

The Hindu MetroPlus

