H Narasimhaiah’s centenary celebrations on June 13

The great academic’s student and theatre personality, Sreenivas G Kappanna, speaks of the celebrations which will include discussions and memories

This year may be remembered for COVID-19, but it is also special as it marks the centenary of the great science teacher, Hanumanthappa Narasimhaiah, says Sreenivas G Kappanna, an expert in lighting and stage design and Narasimhaiah’s student from 1964 to 1968 at National College.

Kappanna, who was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2004 for Allied Stage arts, started stage work during his student days under Narasimhaiah’s and make-up artist Nani’s guidance. He is now the founder of Kappanna Angala in JP Nagar, an auditorium that holds cultural events.

“It is my privilege to hold a centenary tribute to an exemplary science teacher who was also an educationist, freedom fighter, physicist and rationalist. Narasimhaiah and National College were inseparable. It was a bond that lasted 70 years. We have planned a series of events spread over three weekend to honour this great man and his indefatigable energy. He was convinced that education was the only way to uplift the underprivileged and under-represented in society.”

On June 13, educationist and professor, HS Raghavendra Rao, journalist MK Bhaskar Rao and poet Siddalingaiah will talk about Narasimhaiah’s drive. The session will be moderated by Kappanna.

Kappanna Angala has brought eminent personalities from theatre, literature, arts and poetry to talk about Narasimhaiah over the last two weeks. Talking about the HN Meshtra Kathe, section, where people recall their favourite HN (as he was fondly called) memory, Kappanna says, “The memory can be in English or Kannada and should be under four minutes. The memory can be recorded as a video and sent with name, telephone number and email id to Sneha Kappanna (9448274290) on WhatsApp. The best stories will attract prizes and be shared on social media on June 13.

Recalling some of his best moments with Narasimhaiah, Kappanna says, “From old people to children, he had the patience to guide them and put them at ease with his jokes. He was a great believer in Yoga. One day during a yoga session at Lalbagh, he opened his eyes to see a sea of faces around him looking distinctly relieved. ‘Don’t worry,’ he said, ‘I was only practicing Shavaasana. I have many more years of teaching and preaching ahead’.”

Immaculately dressed in khadi dhoti, kurta and a cap, Narasimhaiah urged people to question and contemplate. Prashnisade oppabedi (don’t accept anything without questioning) was his trademark, just like his Gandhian beliefs.

Kappanna says when Gandhiji visited Narasimhaiah’s school at Hosur near Gauribidanur in 1936, Narasimhaiah translated his speech from Hindi to Kannada. “Since then he took to wearing khadi and adhered to the Gandhian principles of simple living.”

Narasimhaiah took a break from his studies to participate in the Quit India Movement in 1942. In 1960, he obtained a Phd in Nuclear Physics from the Ohio State University. “When he was in the United States, Narasimhaiah ate uppittu every single day. He told me he holds a world record in eating uppittu for nearly three years.”

Born to a poor school teacher, Narasimhaiah left his hometown in search of education. He walked from his village covering 85 kilometres on foot as “he had no money for bus fare.” A Fulbright scholar, Narasimhaiah went on to receive the Tamarapatra (freedom fighter award), the Padma Bhushan and Rajyothsava Awards. He began as a lecturer and then became Principal of National College. He was the Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University and later took over as the President of National Education Society.

“Narasimhaiah laid the foundation for the Bangalore Science Forum (BSF) in 1962. Today BSF has completed 3,000 lectures by scientists from around the world.”

Horaatada Haadiya Manada Maatugalu will be held on June 13 at 5 pm and shared on Kappanna Angala social media.