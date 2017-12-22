Gurmehar Kaur on war of the words

How often do famous folk have to put their lives on hold till their exams are done? For 20-year-old Gurmehar Kaur, it's nothing new. Her life is an exercise in juggling college, TV appearances, meetings with her editor and speaking to journalists from faraway cities.

This student of English Literature at Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi University, is the daughter of the late Captain Mandeep Singh — one of seven personnel killed after a Rashtriya Rifles camp was attacked by militants in Jammu and Kashmir on August 6, 1999. Earlier this year, she made a social media statement against the violence perpetrated by ABVP in the DU campus. Post this, Kaur was trolled mercilessly for an earlier #ProfileForPeace campaign she had posted, in which she said, “Pakistan did not kill my father, war did.”

Safe space

As a young millennial who is very active on social media, Kaur says that the incident magnified her perception of the online space. “I really did understand how and why social media is this powerful. All you have to do is put out a story or message and it reaches people. And how!” she marvels. As for her relationship with it, Kaur explains, “I was kind of sad about it at first, but over time I’ve realised that it has put me in a place where I have things to say and people will listen to it. If I have something positive to say out loud, or give out to the world, then why shouldn’t I?”

While the incident did change a lot about her life, including precautions about where she goes alone, she says, “I am still going to college and am friends with the same people, and still do the same things that I used to do. It’s just that I now have a lot more work. But no complaints, I have had the opportunity to do a lot more relevant work in life.”

Freeing speech

Earlier this month, Kaur appeared on TED Talks India, hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, to speak about the power of words. “I spoke about how we can use words to bring a positive change in society. Words can change lives. If you take my case, it’s amazing how just a few sentences changed not only my life, but also the narrative surrounding the word nationalism and the concept of it,” she says.

And while she is now a bit wiser about what she chooses to say, and when and where, Kaur is firm when she says, “When there’s something that needs to be said, I will say it without backing down.” Her approach to online harassment is simple: “If something is a crime in real life, it is a crime in the virtual world too. What we need is stronger legislation to curb this kind of behaviour.”

In the recent townhall with Barack Obama, she says her biggest takeaway was that there is more than one path to make a change. “Even if you are taking up leadership, or are in a place where you can lead people, it doesn’t have to be politics. Just because you want to serve, it doesn’t have to be one occupation. The fact that I still have the freedom to do whatever I want to do and don’t have to stick to what is conventional is heartening,” she says.

So while some might feel that the new spawn of keyboard warriors are happy to say anything online, but refuse to move their activism to the real world, Kaur disagrees. “I feel like we don’t give enough credit to people who are writing online. The 2014 election was won largely on social media. If it weren’t for those who research and give informed opinions online, we would be relying on a few channels telling us what we should believe. Online writers have changed the way we understand and consume information.”

A community of care

When it comes to entertainment online, Kaur is like any of us. “I love watching YouTube! Especially AIB for their funny content, which is socially relevant. I also follow Refinery29 and Buzzfeed. And of course, Superwoman Lilly Singh, who is hilarious,” she says. However, her social media of choice is Tumblr. “I’m usually looking for aesthetics, little pieces of poetry, writing and music recommendations. It is a very different community, and I enjoy that. It’s all about inspiring each other and fostering a creative space.”

Her friends also tag her in memes, taking care to use her handle only on pages with more of a foreign following. “I enjoy quite a few memes, but when they’ve tagged me in Indian pages, there have been times when others have recognised me and started asking questions. Now they’re protective of me,” she smiles. Kaur has also made friends in her online community. “There’s poet Harneet Kaur; she’s one of the people I really look up to and reach out to when I need someone. We’re very similar! I’m glad I got to meet someone like her.”

In January, she will speak at The Hindu’s Lit for Life on two panels. One will be on the changing face of India and capitalising on the fact that we are one of the youngest countries in the world. The second will be on trolling and how to deal with it.

