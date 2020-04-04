Gunga’s sneaky play

Today’s deal was played recently in China. South was a Chinese expert known by his nickname — Gunga. As we’ve said before, the popularity of Multi Two Diamonds, where all weak two-bids are opened with a bid of two diamonds, has the world looking for other possible uses for opening bids of two hearts and two spades. The result on this deal is not likely to garner support for this particular use.

Gunga gave up on spades, knowing that West had five of them, and made the practical bid of four hearts. He played the queen from dummy on the opening club lead and ruffed East’s ace. Knowing that West held five spades, almost certainly headed by the king, Gunga made a spectacular deceptive play — he led the seven of spades from his hand! Poor West had no idea what was happening and innocently played low. West was crestfallen when dummy’s eight held the trick.

Gunga discarded his diamond on the king of clubs and led a heart to his queen. When that held, he cashed the ace of hearts. This drew all of the enemy trumps and there was still one trump left in dummy. Gunga used it to take a ruffing finesse against West’s king of spades and ended up taking all 13 tricks! Nicely done!