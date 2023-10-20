Groove to the dandiya beats at these events in Visakhapatnam

October 20, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST

The festive season is upon us. This Navratri, immerse yourself in the vibrant beats of dandiya with non-stop dance and fun. Here is a list of dandiya events happening in Visakhapatnam this weekend:

Neon Disco Dandiya

Groove to the beats of foot-tapping music at the Neon Disco Dandiya event at The Gateway Hotel on October 20. Here’s a dandiya night where LED dhol, neon coloured dandiya sticks, glow in the dark wrist bands and LED bands will add the oomph to the traditional event. Prizes for best dressed participant and best dancer will also be given away. The event being organised by Ladies Circle India 189 and Round Table India 225 is a charity fundraiser and proceeds will go for building a new school in Araku and adding infrastructure to a school in Vizianagaram district.

The event will be held at The Gateway Hotel on October 20 from 7pm onwards. For details, call 9668475880.

Dandiya Dhamaal Dobara

Let the infectious energy take you by storm at this four-hour event of non-stop dandiya with live orchestra and traditional garba music at Hotel Novotel on October 21. The beautifully decorated venue will have ample food stalls to help you fuel up for the dance. Photobooths, prizes, dance competition and lucky draws are some of the added attractions. The event is being organised by Round Table India 77 and 357 and Ladies Circle India 201.

The event will be held at Hotel Novotel on October 21 from 8pm onwards. For details, call 9885584488.