HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Groove to the dandiya beats at these events in Visakhapatnam

A guide to the dandiya events happening in Visakhapatnam this festive season

October 20, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST

Nivedita Ganguly
Nivedita Ganguly
Girls dressed up in traditional attire for dandiya event

Girls dressed up in traditional attire for dandiya event | Photo Credit: GN Rao

The festive season is upon us. This Navratri, immerse yourself in the vibrant beats of dandiya with non-stop dance and fun. Here is a list of dandiya events happening in Visakhapatnam this weekend:

Neon Disco Dandiya

Groove to the beats of foot-tapping music at the Neon Disco Dandiya event at The Gateway Hotel on October 20. Here’s a dandiya night where LED dhol, neon coloured dandiya sticks, glow in the dark wrist bands and LED bands will add the oomph to the traditional event. Prizes for best dressed participant and best dancer will also be given away. The event being organised by Ladies Circle India 189 and Round Table India 225 is a charity fundraiser and proceeds will go for building a new school in Araku and adding infrastructure to a school in Vizianagaram district.

The event will be held at The Gateway Hotel on October 20 from 7pm onwards. For details, call 9668475880.

Dandiya Dhamaal Dobara

Let the infectious energy take you by storm at this four-hour event of non-stop dandiya with live orchestra and traditional garba music at Hotel Novotel on October 21. The beautifully decorated venue will have ample food stalls to help you fuel up for the dance. Photobooths, prizes, dance competition and lucky draws are some of the added attractions. The event is being organised by Round Table India 77 and 357 and Ladies Circle India 201.

The event will be held at Hotel Novotel on October 21 from 8pm onwards. For details, call 9885584488.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.