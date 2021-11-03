Grieving through the holidays

Getty Images/iStockphoto

How to help someone deal with loss at a time when everyone is in the mood to celebrate

For a large part of our country — and the Indian diaspora — this is the most festive time of the year, and the declining Covid-19 numbers indicate a possible victory in every sense. Having said that, might it be possible that we celebrate while keeping in mind the tremendous grief that so many thousands of families went through and continue to live with?

Several calendar months have passed since the first and second waves, but for those who are grieving, no amount of time qualifies as “enough”. As psychologists, we run a support group for grief, which is composed mostly of people who have lost someone to the pandemic, particularly in the second wave. Through these sessions, it became clear to us that while a large number of people might be ready to move ahead, many families are stuck in time.

What they are feeling

It is understandable, then, that when asked to lunch or taash parties, someone grieving might not want to attend. Saying no might be hard enough, especially if the invitation is well-intentioned. Suggesting that ‘mann behel jaayega’ (it will be a good distraction) or that ‘change is good for them’ can come across as hurtful or unthinking.

They might be concerned about how to be in a social gathering, wondering how they might even have a conversation with someone without referencing this big thing that happened to them. They might not have an answer to being asked, “How are you?” It might also be that all frivolous conversations ring inauthentic to them, and the moment they reach there, their instinct might be to leave that space.

How you can help

To offer support, be gentle if they choose to not come to dinners or if they need to take time away from work. Ask them if and how they would like to spend that day, or if there is something you can do with or for them. Check if they would like to go for a walk or have a coffee with you and talk about whatever is on their mind — it need not always be about their grief.

Feeling helpless in the face of someone else’s pain is understandable, and is reflected in the rush to give advice or the push to find a silver lining or to encourage some sort of “moving on” — get married, find a job, or have a child (how freely we give life-altering advice to others!). Sometimes, in an attempt to offer comfort, people share stories of others who had it worse, or how someone knows someone who went through something similar. Fundamentally, only one thing is needed of anyone trying to be there for someone who is grieving — to sit in solidarity with their pain, and listen. Don’t be afraid to stumble in the dark with them. Offer your kind, compassionate presence as there is nothing else anyone can do; grief cannot be solved.

Ann Philipose is a psychologist, couples and family therapist.

Dr Nivida Chandra (PhD, IIT Delhi) is is a psychologist and the founder-director of kindSpace.in.