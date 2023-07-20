ADVERTISEMENT

The devil made me double

July 20, 2023 10:09 am | Updated July 21, 2023 01:09 pm IST

Bob Jones

This looked like an easy one as South won the opening heart lead, an obvious singleton, with dummy’s ace and led a spade to his ace. Not so easy anymore. South led a low club to dummy’s queen and a low club back to his jack. Both opponents gave count in the club suit so South believed that East started with 0-8-2-3 distribution. South might have led a diamond to the 10 for his contract, but East might have held the jack. South found a better way. He led his nine of diamonds to dummy’s queen and a low diamond back to his king. West won with the ace and led the jack of spades to declarer’s king. South led his king of clubs as West shed a low diamond. Ruffing would not have helped. This was the position:

South led a low spade. West won but was end-played. A spade lead would cost a trump trick so West did his best by leading the jack of diamonds. South ruffed, cashed the queen of spades, and led a club. West ruffed but had to give dummy the 10 of diamonds. Very nicely played!

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US