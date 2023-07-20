HamberMenu
The devil made me double

July 20, 2023 10:09 am | Updated July 21, 2023 01:09 pm IST

Bob Jones

This looked like an easy one as South won the opening heart lead, an obvious singleton, with dummy’s ace and led a spade to his ace. Not so easy anymore. South led a low club to dummy’s queen and a low club back to his jack. Both opponents gave count in the club suit so South believed that East started with 0-8-2-3 distribution. South might have led a diamond to the 10 for his contract, but East might have held the jack. South found a better way. He led his nine of diamonds to dummy’s queen and a low diamond back to his king. West won with the ace and led the jack of spades to declarer’s king. South led his king of clubs as West shed a low diamond. Ruffing would not have helped. This was the position:

South led a low spade. West won but was end-played. A spade lead would cost a trump trick so West did his best by leading the jack of diamonds. South ruffed, cashed the queen of spades, and led a club. West ruffed but had to give dummy the 10 of diamonds. Very nicely played!

