GoFloaters teaches Hyderabad’s creative entrepreneurs how to be their own boss

There was a slight chill on Saturday but if you happened to pop into Portafilter Coffee House, Madhapur, there was a distinct warmth and cheer, thanks to the Be Your Own Boss (BYOB) solopreneur event organised by GoFloaters which has more than 400 spaces across four cities.

A lot of the business at the event say social media has helped boost their business but offline events help them directly interact with their clients organically and even take their feedback in order to understand the world better. Familiar faces among the arts community such as microartist Uday Kumar Sangisetti and dot-artist Nitya Sreedhara were also exhibiting.

Srivatsan Padmanabhan, GoFloaters’ co-founder and COO, agrees, “For us the entrepreneurs do not stop with just techpreneurs, we have a lot focussed on the unserved and underserved like the hobbyists, creative professional and digital nomads. With BYOB our focus has been to create an exciting platform for developing passion and hobby into a business or profession. These events have a created tremendous opportunity to network and socialise with the creators, leading to a budding community and encouraging young talents in this category. GoFloaters, as an on-demand work, event and meeting ‘space’ platform, will continue to build and nurture local entrepreneurs, start-ups from different fields”

Here’s what the creatives have to say

Parents can do it too

Fatema Khuzema is not just a full-time mother; she’s the creative brawn and brains behind Earth & Art, a business that teaches people how to ‘green up’ their homes. Her stall at BYOB had eye-catching and quirky terrariums — some have little painted toadstools, others have happy puppies — as well as kokedamas, a Japanese form of pot-less hanging plants which are eco-friendly and not as messy as we would think. Fatema also offers terracotta works which are not her own products but sources.

“Almost everything I do is handmade and I love that I can take that creative liberty,” she smiles, “and being a business-owner, I decide what I do and when I do it. It’s so important for women, especially mothers, to have that power.” Fatema hopes to show younger people, her son included, that it is indeed possible to have many responsibilities and execute them all well.

Earth & Art can be found on Instagram at @earth.n.art and called at 9985016369

It’s a family thing

Meghalika and Reshma head up HeartWorks, a company that creates custom-craft products across various mediums, a typical ‘you name it, they have it’ venture with teatrays, fridge magnets, tieable badges, tea candle-holders and more.

But the USP here is that they do it with their family. Does it get a bit crazy? Of course, but they love it! “My mother and I started this challenge earlier this August called #AnInchAugust where people were invited to make artworks of just one square inch,” says Meghalika, “and it really fuels creativity and knowing your own style in the business.”

HeartWorks can be found on Instagram at @_heartworks_ and called at 9000022696

Happy to have shifted careers

Before Tharani Sharma headed up Whimsy Arts, she was a tax consultant for Deloitte up until about a month ago. “When I worked for Deloitte, I didn’t find myself. I felt I was working and losing my creativity. When I showcased some of my work and my workshops to people, they said I should have continued by creative job. That’s what made me start my new entrepreneurship,” she explains, “but I’m really happy now to take charge of my own business.”

Whimsy Arts takes custom orders of various forms of string art, forms which include corkboard string art, macrame coasters and keychains, and dream-catchers. “I have my own hours which is great! And I can manage my work and family while being independent. Entrepreneurship is rife with hard times and Whimsy Arts has helped me through adversity and having patience.,” concludes Tharani.

Whimsy Arts can be found on Instagram at @artswhimsy and called at 8142427733

Holistic takeaways

Art therapy is a booming business too, not that actual therapy is on a decline. Manjari Naidu is head of projects at Amoli, where they organise many corporate workshops and kitty parties. “The world of curated art experiences is changing and people are more interested in what they have to offer,” says Manjari who also oversees the business development side of Amoli.

Amoli wants people to take what they learn at these experiences home with them, so their events are gauged to be more holistic and inclusive.

Amoli can be found on Instagram at @studioamoli and called at 8179749066

Business acumen on the rise

Vani and Veena Vegesna are sisters in business and they spearhead Beige & Wenge, a company that procures jewel-toned decor items from all over the world. Despite them not actively creating, Veena has a diploma in art. The sisters say that creating original products could be in the future but right now they want to perfect the business foundation of their business.

“As an artist, I understand how to price our products and with our business, there is no secrecy where we under-pay the artists for their creations,” says Veena.

Beige & Wenge can be called at 9515634444