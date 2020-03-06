Genes gone wild on International Women’s Day

That little girls are made of sugar and spice and all things nice is such rubbish. Fake news! This is the little-known secret of what goes into the making of a woman.

The very-vocal cords

The voice box of the woman was plagiarised from the lyre bird for its infinite variations. Take the hum. ‘Hmmm,’ she says when you get back late from office and ‘Hmmm,’ when you answer that vital question about how fat the dress makes her look. Now, allow for 99 other ‘Hmmms’ in between. And it is your job to interpret each.

Dungbeetle armour

Since she shoulders over 250 times the ‘dung’ of other people that she should, the woman was given that tough exoskeleton (thank you, superhero vocab!) which dung beetles have. Not easy to crack her, they’ve tried for centuries.

Ankylosaurus ankles

Nope, but she did get the tail with the club at the end. And history pretends dinosaurs died without leaving anything behind. The woman inherited that whack-a-tail. It just swings out of nowhere. You forgot the spinach she told you to buy? ‘You always forget,’ she says out of nowhere. ‘You bought full cream instead of toned yesterday, you forgot our anniversary year before last, you didn’t notice my new haircut in 2015.’ You are as lowly as ankylosaurus ankles. Not even spinach will save you.

The question hump

The camel was generous enough to donate its hump, its repository of fat. (Fat? How dare you use that four-letter word!) Instead, a woman stores her stash of questions in there. Take that wedding you go for: 27 quick-fire questions are lined up — who with whom, wore what, said or didn’t say what. Remember, you cannot hum. That is reserved for her.

Antennae

A woman can hit a girlfriend’s ‘Help me outta here’ wavelength from across a crowded room. She wakes up, knowing her kid is having a bad day from continents away. She sniffs out the snitch in the office instantly. And she knows you’re going to lie, even before you do.

Well-armed legs

Oh, of course the woman has all 750 of the millipede’s legs, just that 748 are invisible. For all that running around on various errands for various people she’s done all her life. Not your business to ask what, just to provide the budget for shoes for those 750 legs. Got it?

Happy Women’s Day, weirdly wondrous creation! Let’s pretend man sits on the apex of the food pyramid, for now. After all, he’s buying the chocolates.

Where Jane De Suza, author of Flyaway Boy, pokes her nose into our perfect lives.