Gated communities in Chennai’s Holi land give up on the colours this year

With sizeable North Indian populations, there are sections of North Chennai that are usually doused in colours on Day Two of the Holi festival. There are indications that gated communities in the region will let go of the Holi-playing facet of it this year, in the light of surging Coronavirus cases

At TVH Lumbini Square, a majority of the towers together form a hyoid-shaped arrangement that promotes fellowship. These towers overlook an open-to-sky amphitheatre. So, even the painfully-shy can take part in any community gathering out there, and still stick to their bubble of privacy.

North Indian households making up a good part of it, the 435-unit gated community in Purasaiwalkam is aided by this feature, during Holi. Predictably, not this Holi though. (The two-day festival is from March 28 to 29)

The community has unticked Day-2 festivities. No Holi-playing, says a spokesperson. Other aspects of the fete come with reduced duration and increased (social) distance. That applies to what is meant for the soul and the palate.

“In the evening hours of Day One — March 28 — the Puja will be followed by Phoolon Ki Holi, which allows people to throw flowers at each other from a distance (the operative word being ‘distance’),” says Sharad Jalan, president of TVH Lumbini Square Owners Association.

Sharad continues: “Every year, Lumbini Mitra Sangh, a club of around 40 like-minded residents from the Agarwal and Maheshwari communities organise Holi and Diwali celebrations for the entire gated community. This year, our gated community has cancelled the second day’s festivities. Following the Puja on the first day, Holi delicacies sponsored by the club will be offered for all residents.”

A leader-influencer among Chennai’s Rajasthani community, Sanjay Bhansali underscores that many other housing societies in North Chennai with their significant North Indian populations are similarly keeping the festivities low-key.

There is a touch of irony — and probably even a form of understated wisdom — to the communication Ranjit Apartments Flat Owners Welfare Association in Vepery has sent its residents. By not sending the regular message, it believes it has sent out a clear message to them.

Ravi Kiran Hirani, the Association’s treasurer, explains: “The Association would usually plan an elaborate Holi-playing event, including the hire of a DJ. Residents could have their friends and relatives over for the event. This year, there are no plans to apprise residents of. So, no communication has been sent to them. The unsaid message is clear the Association is not organising any Holi-playing event.”

Focus on the plate

With Holi colours assumed to not besmear smiling faces on the usual scale — at least, in some of these gated communities — the plate holding Holi delicacies is bound to get heavier, having to bear the whole burden of offering an honest-to-goodness Holi experience.

A lot rides on thandai, a sweet milk drink made rich by an assortment of nuts, spices and seeds. Popularised by Holi, thandai has in turn enriched the festival, being its gastronomic signature.

With newer restaurants offering a thandai fare and businesses selling thandai powder, this drink’s fan base is threatening to get bigger than Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram following.

What exactly is it that makes this sweet milk-drink tick?

“Saffron, rose petals, almonds and poppy seeds are its main ingredients. These are grounded into a paste, along with fennel seeds, cardamom and black pepper. By adding this paste in milk, along with sugar, thandai is made. The drink is served very cold. There is a range of additional ingredients — in terms of nuts and spices — that can go into it,” explains Vishakha Agarwal, a resident of TVH Lumbini Square. “Holi also marks a change in season. Offered at the onset of summer, it is a body coolant apt for the season.”

Ravi Kiran weighs in: “It is offered before and during Holi-playing, to help the reveller withstand the sweltering heat, and play Holi longer.”

Vishakha says: “Other Holi specials include kanji-vada, halwa and dhai-vada. Kanji-vada is like medhu-vada. Only that it is made with moong dal and not urad dal. We soak it in water with mustard seeds in it. Grounded mustard seeds add a different flavour to it. Dhai-vada is the North Indian version of the thayir-vada. It is made with moong-dal, soaked in curd, and garnished with a variety of chutneys, including tamarind and mint chutney. Dal ka pakodi is another Holi speciality.”

Vishakha reminds that authentic cuisine is a key factor amping up the festivity quotient. “Any other day, one can try out fusion cuisine. Not during a festival. So, we get a maharaj (caterer) to make these dishes.”