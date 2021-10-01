At the crossroads

01 October 2021 14:39 IST

Opinion | On Gandhi’s birth anniversary, let’s talk about how the monster of violence is raising its hood

It’s the age of image-making and everything is photographed or videotaped, from the innocuous to the narcissistic to the macabre. But for this, we might never have seen first-hand the posse of policemen shooting several times at a man running towards them with a lathi, an armed posse that could quite easily have overpowered him by numbers alone. In the following moments, we see visuals, ironically, of the ‘embedded’ videographer stomping savagely upon the man’s fallen body. He was later identified as Bijay Baniya and arrested; the fallen man was identified by his Aadhaar card as Maynal Haque, a villager from the area in Sipajhar in Assam that was forcibly evacuated last week.

When humans created society and planted the first seeds of civilisation, they formed some broad ethical and moral structures to govern themselves. After all, they imagined themselves as sapient beings of a higher order. Some deeds were set outside the social pale — killing, for instance, or torture were labelled the most reprehensible crimes, attracting severe punishments. Yet, today, at the supposed acme of civilisation, we regularly see videos of people indulging in the most horrific violence. Not so long ago, it was a bangle-seller being brutally beaten in Indore.

These visuals reveal three things: first, the sense of impunity with which the crimes are committed. Second, the public nature of the barbarism, with no disgrace or shame attached to it. And third, the absence of horror in large segments of viewers, many often applauding the deeds. Both perpetrators and purveyors exist then in a universe that is seemingly outside civilisational boundaries.

How did we get here? After all, we are widely considered a spiritual nation; with Gandhi’s help we even threw out the powerful British using non-violence, not guns. To understand, we need to unwrap a little bit the psychology that drives humans to extreme crimes like slavery, lynching or genocide.

Historian David Brion Davis has written of how it was the severance of “the ties of human identity and empathy” that made slavery possible. White men deemed black people as less than human, and just as killing animals isn’t considered murder, so too slavery could be rationalised. We see this rationalisation at work when women are stripped, paraded, killed as the village watches on — the deed is not regarded as a crime but a ‘great’ act to restore the community’s ‘honour’.

Before the genocide in Rwanda, the term inyenzi or cockroach was used for Tutsi people; in Nazi Germany, Jews were labelled as untermenschen or subhumans. Such abasing imagery was methodically established through propaganda first, a process American scholar Gregory Gordon describes as “verminisation, pathologisation, demonisation, and dehumanisation”. Once this sort of brainwashing takes place, large numbers of people no longer feel remorse for crimes against targeted communities, seeing themselves rather as ‘protectors’ of communal honour or national security.

Look at the body language in the video from Assam. It is one of hunting, of extermination. The attacker has no pity for the wounded, bleeding person because he has decided he isn’t worthy of it. As philosopher-lecturer David Livingstone Smith says, dehumanising helps us exclude some people from “the magic circle of moral consideration,” thus overcoming our natural revulsion against killing and wounding. We see today consistent attempts to create such a cultural universe where ideas of morality are inverted, so that murder or lynching not only become acceptable but valorous acts; not done stealthily but visibly; not hushed up but filmed and shared widely.

Yet, even in this moral morass, hope still sparks. The push-back has not ceased. It was widespread public abhorrence and condemnation that led to the quick arrest of the photographer from Assam and the launch of a judicial probe. Can we keep resisting? It seems an impossible task given the magnitude of the disinformation and because we think of monsters as larger-than-life, a Pol Pot or Idi Amin. In reality, though, the worst excesses are committed by ordinary people like Bijay Baniya. And it’s ordinary people who have to actively resist the onslaught of this continuous, enervating, insidious propaganda to dehumanise — failing which we will all quite quickly be transformed into monsters ourselves. Keeping brutalisation at bay is always important, but at this juncture perhaps our very self-preservation depends upon it.

