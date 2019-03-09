Gag orders are growing

In the last couple of weeks, the theatre community has been affected by two crises. One external, the other internal.

The former took place soon after the Pulwama attack. A performance of Eidgah ke Jinnat was shut down because of misplaced ‘nationalism’. The play, set in Kashmir and written by Abhishek Majumdar — one of the most respected voices in contemporary theatre — was being performed in Jaipur, when a mob showed up, claiming the play was anti-Army and sympathetic to Kashmiri stone-pelters.

Up in arms

I have seen the English version of this play in 2011, and it is about so much more than this inaccurate trivialisation. Ultimately, it led to the silencing of an intelligent artistic voice. Performing artists across the country were up in arms as a result, and rightly so.

The group was charged under the Dramatic Performances Act, passed in 1876 to stop plays deemed seditious, particularly the Bengali play Neel Darpan, which was about the condition of workers in British indigo plantations. The British have long gone but apparently we kept the law. We used it against Vijay Tendulkar’s Sakharam Binder. Majumdar took to social media quip, “Thank you. It’s an honour to have been stopped under the same law as Neel Darpan and Sakharam Binder. We are flattered. It’s a real privilege. We may not have a huge theatre industry but we definitely have historical imperative.”

Gag orders are a growing cause of concern. Theatre has mostly been under the radar, but of late it has come under unnecessary scrutiny and opposition for bizarre reasons.

In Bengaluru, the last edition of Ranga Shankara’s annual theatre festival actually celebrated productions that had been banned or were otherwise stopped from performing. And recently, an artists’ rally was organised to protest authoritarianism. The time to take a stand against recurring unconstitutional behaviour has come.

That P word

Meanwhile, we had a second crisis. A play had to be withdrawn from the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) after it was accused of plagiarism. A lot of its craft was seemingly borrowed from Western productions. In its wake, even the META selection procedure was questioned. Now, theatre practitioners are discussing ways to keep a check on such malpractice. The Internet has meant that these get caught more often than not, but clearly, casual must now be replaced with careful.

Staging an existing play is always tricky. The Internet gives all sorts of details and visuals of previous productions. And while staging your own version, it’s easy to admire how a sequence was handled elsewhere, and replicate it, knowingly or unknowingly. However, I believe there should be some latitude for inspiration or paying tribute to something, especially if you acknowledge the source. I remember being impressed by a procession sequence in a play by Bahar ul Islam, which I watched at META. Some years later, I staged a similar procession, but with his name acknowledged. The two plays were not connected, the context was different, but the image was similar.

Our longest-running play (nine years and almost 120 shows), an original piece, was plagiarised by an Indian group in London, who made lame excuses when caught in the act. A second one we did was based on a Scottish play. When we sent our adaptation to the playwright, he said it was far removed from his because the Indian context had changed it a fair bit, so he said we could remove all association with the original. We changed the title after the opening run, but we still mention him in interviews as an inspiring source.

Apparently, Albert Einstein said, “Creativity is knowing how to hide your sources.” The Internet says he said no such thing. I guess it’s time for transparency.

The writer is a theatre producer and director and hence often broke. To cope, he writes and directs films and web series and occasionally acts, albeit reluctantly.