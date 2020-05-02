Four out of five

South’s two no trump bid, in competition, showed the same range as a jump to two no trump would have shown without the two- spade overcall — 18-19. North bid aggressively after that to an excellent slam. 12 tricks would have been easy with a 3-2 split in either red suit.

East won the ace of spades at trick one and continued with the queen of spades to South’s king. If anyone had four diamonds to the jack, surely it would be West, so declarer led a diamond to dummy’s king and a diamond back to his ace. East having four diamonds was a surprise, not to mention a disappointment, but it did help South to get a count on the hand.

East was known to have a six- card spade suit and was now known to have started with four diamonds. Three high clubs showed that East had started with two clubs and a singleton heart.

Was the singleton heart the jack? That was against the odds, as there were four little hearts missing also. The chance that East’s singleton heart was the jack was four to one against.

South backed his judgment by leading the 10 of hearts from his hand, intending to run it if West played low. West chose to cover with the jack, although it didn’t matter. South captured this with dummy’s ace. He returned to his hand with the king of hearts and led a low heart to dummy for the proven finesse against West’s nine of hearts. Very well played!