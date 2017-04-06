Foodies on a roll

If you are a foodie in Thiruvananthapuram and active on social media, it’s most likely that your daily feeds will keep you on a steady diet of the city’s thriving food scene. Like where’s the hottest burger joint in town and where can you get the best biriyanis; why foodies love the chicken fry in Balan’s thattukada in Uppidamoodu and why the chicken perattu of Krishna Hotel in Kattachalkuzhi is a must try ...

Over the past year or so, online food forums such as EAT - Eat At Trivandrum, TrIvAnDrUm FOOdIeS, The Food Stop, Taste of Trivandrum, Eat Trivandrum Eat and so on have opened up a whole new world to foodies, introducing them to all things food in the city and its suburbs.

Interestingly, all these forums are run by local foodies for fellow food enthusiasts in/of/from the city and each page has hundreds of subscribers, many of whom openly share and discuss their thoughts about food.

Brick oven-baked pizza | Photo Credit: Shaju John

The forums have also brought customers and restaurants onto a neutral platform. “The biggest change in the food scene has been in the way restaurants now take customer feedback seriously. Some restaurants have been responding to the positive and negative feedback and adjusting and improving their operations accordingly,” says Arvind Soju, founder-administrator of 15-month-old EAT, arguably the biggest of the local foodie forums with 33, 432 members on its rolls, on the last count.

As with many such groups, it admits as members only people from Thiruvananthapuram or who have a solid connection to the city. “One of my aims in starting EAT was to improve customer service in restaurants, which was seriously lacking in the city,” adds Arvind.

S Prasanth, admin of TrIvAnDrUm FOOdIeS, with 18, 112 members, is of the same opinion but makes no bones about it. “Serving stale food was once the norm in several restaurants in the city. Now, knowing that big brother is watching, restaurateurs have become much more alert,” he says.

As much as they have helped foodies make informed choices, the forums have given restaurant owners food for thought too. “The forums are turning out to be as effective as jingles on radio. People are very open with their comments and suggestions and I’ve found the forums to be very helpful in maintaining the quality and quantity of the dishes at competitive prices. They’ve also helped us in keep an eye on the competition, ” says Anas Thaha of Imperial Kitchen on Keston Road.

Abdul Nafih of Zam Zam often asks for feedback and regularly posts updates about his restaurants. “I always get a good response whenever I post something online. For instance, we took Mandi rice [an Arabic rice dish] off the menu only to put it back on after a lot of people requested us to do so online. We introduced fried ice-cream and soon after we got requests to have it in a variety of flavours, which we promptly did. The breakfast with egg curry and Bombay toast and bread omelette combo that we introduced in Dosa Hut at YMR Junction recently, were suggestions from friends online,” explains Nafih.

Thanks to food forums, Sneha Philip, an assistant professor on an extended sabbatical, found herself a food entrepreneur, almost overnight. Her ‘Swaad’ range of non-vegetarian pickles and Syrian Christian delicacies have many takers online.

The flip side is that everyone has now become a food critic. While most of the criticism online is ladled out in good faith, there have been several instances when comments have led to messy arguments that leave a bad taste for all concerned. Readers have taken to viewing food reviews online with a pinch of salt. Restaurant politics has become such an insidious issue that reviews are now subject to moderation in TrIvAnDrUm FOOdIeS.

“In fact, some restaurateurs have approached me with discount offers and free food, on the condition that we do not post negative reviews on the page! I tell them that we are not in the business of revenue generation but only to be a fair forum for food and foodies. We do background checks on the person who is posting a negative review to see if he/she is connected to other restaurants in any way and moderate comments. We also have a team of foodies who dine out on a regular basis and keep us up to date on the standard of the restaurants,” says Prasanth. On EAT, meanwhile, restaurant owners and their well-wishers have started labelling their posts as advertisements.

Then, there are those keen to take advantage of the situation. “Some customers demand a discount, threatening to post a negative review online. We’re not sure if admins of groups are aware of this but we’ve also had people approach us saying they will ensure a steady flow of positive reviews from multiple accounts online, if we pay them a retainer fee!” says a restaurateur, on condition of anonymity.

On a brighter note, online food forums have gone beyond the virtual and have actually brought foodies together. Members of EAT, for instance, meet-up occasionally for EAT-up, where they dine on a pre-fixed menu at some restaurant or the other. The third such EAT-up is on April 9. Others post that they will be at a particular restaurant at a given time and ask other members to join them. There are also talks of pot luck gatherings. That’s food for the soul too.