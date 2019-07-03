Following the rain clouds

“People in the Thar desert villages of Rajasthan have a name for each of the 40 clouds that pass by them every year,” says Sivaraj of the volunteer-run Cuckoo Movement for Children. “They know the clouds’ distinct characteristics — including how much rain each of them will yield, and how long they will stay on for,” he adds.

“In certain nomadic communities there, the first rain is considered purer than mother’s milk, so much so that it is collected in small containers, a drop of which is the first thing that’s offered to a new born.”

Sivaraj is in awe of how water is seen as a godly resource by people there. “We want our children to look at water the same way; as something that is alive; something that gives life,” he says. As Cuckoo’s step towards this vision, the movement is organising ‘Thanneerin Mannippu’ (Water’s Forgiveness), which is a series of photo and art exhibitions, film screenings, plays, and walks along water bodies, for children across Tamil Nadu’s schools and villages for 45 days, from July 1.

Sivaraj feels that there’s so much hatred and negativity today, that’s magnified by social media. “For every problem, we tend to blame someone or the other; for the water crisis, we blame the Government. But what if we stop complaining, and start acting on it? Why not be the change like Gandhi suggested?”

Among the highlights of the event, is an exchange of letters and art work between children in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. “At the end of the 45-day event, we will send a selection of letters and paintings by children from our participating cities to those in Rajasthan as a token of their understanding and respect of the latter’s philosophy on water,” explains Sivaraj.

A team of 16 volunteers, comprising story-tellers, artists, and photographers, is involved in putting together this mammoth event that is travelling from Tiruvannamalai to Chennai, Perambalur, Viluppuram, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Madurai, Sivakasi, and Nagapattinam. In Chennai, the event is from July 10 to 20. Venues include Madras Literary Society, Urur-Olcott Kuppam, Government-run schools in Chromepet, Karunguzhi (Kanchipuram district), and Perumbakkam.

Although the theme is the same across cities, the team has tailor-made sessions for each location, depending on the water body that defines it. In Coimbatore, for instance, children will be taken on a walk along the Noyyal River. The Kalingarayan Canal will form the crux of the Erode leg. “Children will understand how the canal is now, how it was when it was constructed by the Kongu chieftain Kalingarayan and the sacrifices his people made to see it alive,” he adds.

With artists such as E Prakash, who illustrates for Cuckoo’s bilingual children’s magazine Thumbi, as part of the core team, participants can look forward to on-the-spot portraits. “We will also cater to an adult audience,” says Sivaraj.

Ultimately, the Cuckoo team hopes that children go back to their lives feeling a sense of respect for water. For, they will grow up to protect what they respect.

For details, call 9843870059