Focus of Bloom In Green Festival is social transformation

It is one thing to be peeved by the endless trail of plastic and other litter that music festivals often generate, but it is entirely another thing to want to change the festival experience to offer something new. Karle Town Centre presents Bloom In Green Festival’s upcoming second edition to be held at Varanashi Organic Farms near Mangaluru —aims to establish itself as a “transformational” event.

Festival organiser Aswathy R Menon cites American festival Mecca: Burning Man as one example of counterculture, transformational festivals. She says, “They sum up transformational festivals as ‘immersive participatory realities that are having profound life-changing effects on hundreds of thousands of lives’.”

The focus of Bloom In Green is social transformation, highlighted through not just music, but also workshops and activities taking place across three days. The festival evolves around six “pillars of transformation” this year: art, music, sustainability, community, mindful living and adventure.

It all stems from the festival organisers Soul Tribe’s belief that sustainability and mindful living can be further helped by instilling a sense of culture. And the best way to perhaps transmit the culture is in a celebratory atmosphere with music, dance, yoga and more. Menon says, “Celebrations, being an integral part of human evolution, is something that we can’t live without. So transforming to a new way of celebration is a mandate and transformational festivals are one way of doing it right.”

In addition to acro yoga (which combines acrobats and yoga), poi making, drum circles, plant medicine and storytelling, there is a heavy hitter line-up of musicians delivering feel-good tunes. There are handpan/hang drum artiste Daniel Waples and violinist Flavio Lopez, Israeli artist Yogev Haruvi, Chennai indie rock band The F16s, ambient/space rock band Space Is All We Have, Kochi’s synth-led disco band The Derelicts, post-rock band Mushroom Lake and Calicut’s experimental tribal group Shanka Tribe.

The festival promises “a ticket to a deeper connection”, but also makes sure it comes with a good amount of self-awareness. Bloom In Green will enforce a strict “leave-no-trace” policy in a bid to reduce waste generation. Menon adds, “The attendees are expected to pack less, use no single-use plastics, carry their water bottles, which can be refilled from the water stations at festival.”

It is an all-day festival that promotes participation more than just attendance. Menon adds, “The attendees are never just spectators in this. Beyond the music, stages, and dancing, there is much more emphasis on other aspects of the festival. There is interactive artwork that requires participation.”

Karle Town Centre presents Bloom In Green Festival at Varanashi Organic Farms, Puttur, held between December 21 and 23. Tickets: ₹ 5499 (inclusive of tent accommodation), ₹ 2500 per day (festival access only). More details on bloomingreenfestival.com