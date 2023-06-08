Easy like Sunday morning

June 08, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

1. On this day in 1748, this country officially adopted the characteristic Nordic cross flag later taken up by all other Scandinavian countries. It is a cross symbol in a rectangular field, with the centre of the cross shifted towards the hoist. Known since the 13th century as the ‘Dannebrog’, which country was the first to show the Nordic cross?

2. There are only three national flags that differ on the obverse and reverse. On the flag of Moldova, only the front displays the coat of arms and on the Paraguayan flag, the reverse side contains the treasury seal. On the third country’s flag, the front has a sword and an inscription from the Koran. Since the flag contains sacred writing which has to be read from right to left, the reverse side of the flag is a duplicate of the front, and two flags are usually sewn together. Which country is this?

3. The flag code of this country states that: “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” Subsequently every year, military veteran organisations and Boy Scouts burn thousands of flags on Flag Day, June 14. Which country is this?

4. There is a long history of flag revisions and changes. One country has the record of ‘least amount of time for a flag’s existence’, at four days. Which country is this, whose green and yellow colours are instantly recognisable, especially in football stadiums?

5. Since a war in 1919, this country has used about 19 national flags, more than any other country in this period. Till 2021, the national flag had black, red and green colours most of the time during the period. Currently it’s a white field with a verse from the Koran in black. Which country’s flag is this that earlier used to feature a mosque on it?

6. The flags of these two countries essentially have the same two colours, red and white as two horizontal stripes. The major difference being that the older flag, belonging to an East European country has white on top, and it is more crimson than red. The other is an East Asian country. Which two countries are these?

7. Currently, there are 193 national flags in the world with red, white and blue being the most common colours on them. The rarest colour is one that appears only on two flags; that of Nicaragua and Dominica. The reason being that the dye for that colour has been historically expensive. What colour is this?

8. The largest flag ever made was a Romanian flag, which measured 349 x 227 metres. In another series of incidents during the truce talks between two countries, at each meeting, both nations would try to bring a flag larger than the other. It escalated to the point that the flags could no longer fit in the room where the meetings were held, so another negotiation was initiated, to address the size of the flags themselves. Which two countries are these, both having blue, red and white on the flags?

9. Nations which depict animals on their flags usually show their national animals. Only three countries have a flag that depicts a mythical animal. Bhutan, Malta and Wales all show a specific animal known only from legends. What animal do they depict?

10. The flag of Belize depicts two humans holding tools on either side of a coat of arms. There is a tree in the background, a floral design, and a banner with text. All within a white circle, on a blue band with red bands. What record does this give the flag of Belize?

Answers

1. Denmark

2. Saudi Arabia

3. The United States of America

4. Brazil

5. Afghanistan

6. Poland and Indonesia

7. Purple

8. North Korea and South Korea

9. Dragons

10. Most number of colours on a flag — 12

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

