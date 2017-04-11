Finding place value

What is that ties a place to its people? Is it history, heritage, a feeling of belonging or a sense of identity? Bringing these to fore was an engrossing discussion on Placemaking focussing on Delhi which was held at the recently concluded Festival of Places. The three-day fest was organised by Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and Centre for Advancement of Traditional Building Technology and Skills.

Role of street art

Participants from diverse fields like art, architecture, heritage and economics put forth as to what connects a place with people. Starting the session, street artist Hanif Kureshi, spoke about public art and how it changes perception of a place. Citing the example of Lodhi Colony which was earlier described as drab and dull suddenly emerged as hep and happening because of street art. “Lodhi Colony residents were thrilled by the street art. It gave them enjoyment and also a sense of pride when others praised it. From then on it became a cool place to hang out.” Likewise paintings at the Inland Container Depot in Tughlakabad made people see a commercial location it in a new light.

Hanif Kureshi

Urban designer and architect Manas Murthy through streets and roads as places highlighted on the need to design them not as per preordained templates but people’s need. “Every street is unique having its own set of problems and solutions. Take the Malviya Nagar road which connects the Metro station to Chirag Dilli. Besides being the quickest route to Metro, it provides the residents access to temples, gurdwara, hospital, shops, etc. In short, it is the lifeline of the neighbourhood. Its problems of mobility, parking and connectivity too are unique and need to be tackled innovatively by constructing pavements for pedestrians and integrating bus terminal with Metro station.”

Kalpana Viswanath, working on issues of violence against women, wanted a place to be viewed from safety perspective. “When a road is safe for women even men feel secure,” she quipped. Stressing that road usage for women is confined to commuting, she said, “they can’t loiter or pass time there doing nothing. That is totally unacceptable. They can linger on a road either when children are picked or dropped by the school bus.” Constantly fearing harassment on the road, women of late have started covering their faces. “With only the eyes visible, it seems that they they want to become invisible and lose their identity completely,” she lamented.

Partho Mukhopadhyay, a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research provided another dimension to discussion as how a place connects with people through a river. Taking up cases of Cheonggyecheon creek in South Korea, the Suzhou Creek in China and the Kissimmee river in Florida, he showed how a river and the area around it can be put to commercial or public use or simply allowed its natural course. “All this of course depends on what the people deem fit. People are the soul of a place.”

History and heritage

Architect Madhurima Waghmare, working with the World Bank said many cities like Amritsar, Puri and Ajmer were identified by their history and heritage. “These should be developed keeping in mind these aspects. Therefore, a close coordination between urban planners and those in-charge of monuments and religious places is required to ensure that the place becomes people-friendly.” Moe Chiba of UNESCO said, creative art inherent in a place can also help highlight it. “In India while Jaipur is known for its crafts, Varanasi is famous for its music.”

The discussion stressed on people-centric and holistic approach to city planning rather than top-down one for making a place habitable and giving its people a sense of pride.