Finding hope amid the blue: How Chennai’s fishing community is surviving the pandemic

The fisherfolk, among the worst-hit due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, are finding ways to survive, if not thrive

“Can I call you back?” asks K Kalyani.

In the background, a customer is enquiring about her paarai (tuna) fish. Kalyani sells fish at the Nochi Kuppam market, and one can gauge the mood of the market by just talking to her.

If she chats leisurely, it means she has not been having a good day business-wise. On cut-throat days, she is quick and harried.

Today, it appears she is having a profitable day. On being asked about it, she quickly says: “A lot of my money is stuck with the hotels I supply to. I can’t go to Kasimedu either.”

For years, Kalyani, like many women in her kuppam, has been hiring an auto to take her to the Kasimedu fish market at 4 am, to source fish. Since the market is under lockdown now, she has found an alternative source: small fibre boats that sail off the coast from her neighbourhood.

In the initial months of lockdown, especially in March and April, the city’s fishing community suffered: debts, hunger, and the crippling disappointment of not being able to go to sea. But as months passed, they have found ways to survive, if not thrive.

A question of survival

At Odai Kuppam, behind Annai Velankanni Shrine in Besant Nagar, all the 1,500 families survived on what the fibre boats brought back home, through March and April.

“We got permission to ply five boats on specific days,” says fisherman R Vinod, who owns two boats and also runs a shop in the area. “We shared the fish among us; we ate only fish then, since it was difficult to buy anything else. Besides, we didn’t have much money.”

Their situation improved as fibre boats gradually started making trips to sea. “I earn much less now, since people are still afraid to come to the market to buy fish,” he says. But Vinod has put more muscle behind home-delivery. He has employed two boys from the community who deliver fish in Besant Nagar and Adyar. “This way, I am able to do something to support others from my area as well,” he adds.

In Pulicat, with the Government giving the go-ahead for smaller boats, people have got together to draw their own rules, enforcing physical distancing. “We have divided ourselves into two groups: those towards the west end and the east end of the water, take turns to go to sea,” explains fisherman R Bharath, from Goonangkuppam in Pulicat.

Here too, in the initial days of lockdown, fishermen went fishing just to meet the needs of their family. “If we had excess, we shared the kolambu (fish curry) with our neighbours,” says Bharath. Sea food lovers from areas such as OMR and Pallavaram have kept business alive in villages such as Kovalam. “Our fishermen are now getting better prices than ever before,” says fisherman-turned surfing instructor Moorthy Megavan. “Our catch is fresh since we spend only one day at sea, and as a result, we have people who come looking for Kovalam fish,” he adds.

Time and tide

Kovalam is seeing an upsurge of youngsters taking to fishing too, he says. “Friends of fisher boys, who are now at home, are joining in to clean nets and help around,” he says. Moorthy runs a surf school and when he did not have students coming in, he sourced tiger prawns and lobsters and home-delivered them to customers living within a 30-kilometre radius.

In Kasimedu, however, only 10% of the bigger boats have gone to sea. “Most of our labourers are from Andhra Pradesh and are unable to come here,” says MD Dhayalan, president, Indian Fisherman Association. He adds that even with less fish coming in, they get a good price because “everyone has become a fish-seller”. Dhayalan adds, “We have people from across the city buying in bulk from the big sellers, and selling in retail through Facebook and WhatsApp groups.”

As Moorthy puts it, “Our needs aren’t much. All we need is the faintest smell of fish to go with our meal. We fishermen will survive.”

This is the first in a seven-part series on Chennai and its people, in lockdown, celebrating 381 years of resilience.