Yudishthira’s answers to Yaksha 

December 26, 2023 04:50 am | Updated December 25, 2023 06:49 pm IST

The dialogue between Yudishthira and a Yaksha (a clan in devas), popularly known as “Yaksha Prasna” in the Vanaparva of the Mahabharatha, contains valuable information and guidance. The Yaksha asked roughly 125 questions with philosophical and metaphysical ramifications. Thirukudandhai Dr. Venkatesh narrated in a discourse about four questions relating to human life and prosperity.

To the question on which is the soul of a human being came the reply that a son or a daughter is a person’s soul (Athmavai puthra namaasi). One of the meanings of atma is “to obtain”. A son or a daughter fulfil their parents’ unachieved desires or goals.

Who does God gift the best friend to a person? A person’s wife is reckoned as the best friend because she not only extends her help in exigencies but also takes part in the comfort and grief of her husband (Bharya daiva krutham sakha).

On what do human beings rely most for their sustenance? Yudishthira answered that people depend on rain. Man cannot naturally produce rain but can preserve it by creating lakes and ponds. God showers his rain-like grace and saves us. It has been in practice to ask “whether it rained”? to enquire about the well-being of the people. Sri Andal says, “Theengindri Nadellam Thingal Mummari Peidhu“.

What is the best way to ascend the heavenly abode? Yudishthira replied that a person can wipe out his sins and achieve divine bliss by giving more and more through charity.

