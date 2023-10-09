Yudhishthira’s list

October 09, 2023 05:08 am | Updated 05:08 am IST

Yama comes to Yudhishthira’s palace in the guise of a poor man. He asks the guard to inform Yudhishthira of his arrival. Yudhishthira is in the middle of his daily aradhana, and does not come out at once to meet Yama. But he does come after Yama questions the guard if Yudhishthira is right to delay help to a subject. Yama asks Yudhishthira who may be considered the gravest among sinners. And Yudhishthira gives an elaborate reply, said Velukkudi Krishnan, in a discourse. He says that one who does not provide food to a hungry man who turns up at his doorstep is a sinner. He who does not look after his parents in their old age when their health is deteriorating is a sinner. If a thirsty animal is making its way towards a water source and someone prevents it from quenching its thirst, then he becomes a sinner. If a man weds a virtuous girl and then abandons her, he becomes a sinner. He who promises a gift but goes back on his word is a sinner. Yudhishthira continues telling Yama about who are the major sinners in this world. He says that if a man gives generously to others but expects the recipients to sing his praises then he too is a sinner.

He who prevents someone from giving a gift to another is a sinner. This point made by Yudhishthira reminds one of the fate of Sukracharya. Sukracharya knew that granting Vamana’s wish would harm Mahabali. So he blocked the hole of the water jar, preventing Mahabali from completing the daana. Vamana stuck a stick in the hole, blinding one of Sukracharya’s eyes. The fate of Sukracharya demonstrates what happens to those who prevent daana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.