Yasoda the adoring mother

Periyazhvar wrote verses imagining himself to be Yasoda. One set of verses is about Yasoda urging Krishna to bathe, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan, in a discourse. Krishna spends a lot of time in the cowshed. Or He is busy stealing butter. He rubs His greasy hands on His body, and then when He plays in the cowshed, the dust there sticks to His body. His reluctance to take a bath results in days of dirt accumulating on His body. At night, when He is asleep, He constantly scratches Himself. Yasoda says that she is not going to let it happen that night. She has readied all the things needed for His bath — oil and lime peels. She tells Krishna that she will give Him His favourite dishes to eat if He bathes. But even this does not help overcome Krishna’s adamance. Finally she says that if Krishna does not bathe, then Nappinnai will make fun of Him. Nappinnai is Yasoda’s brother’s daughter and is Krishna’s playmate. Krishna does not want to be mocked by Nappinnai, and so He agrees to bathe.

Periyazhvar knows how a fond mother will react to complaints against her son. While she will discipline him, she will also be very upset that he or she has given room for such criticism. In his verses, Periyazhvar shows that Yasoda too would have had this maternal attitude when complaints were brought against Krishna. When the women of Gokula tell her that her son has not only been consuming the butter in their houses, but even breaking the butter pots, she is angry. But she is angry not so much with Krishna, but with the women who have complained! Her chiding of Krishna shows this. Why does Krishna go to these houses, she asks. Why should you give room for such criticism, she asks. So she is more annoyed with the complaining Gopikas than with her son Krishna.