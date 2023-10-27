Yama-Yudhishthira conversation

October 27, 2023 05:15 am | Updated 05:15 am IST

Yama comes in the guise of a poor man to meet king Yudhishthira. Yama refuses the food offered by Yudhishthira, for the sins of a king’s subjects come to the ruler, elaborated Velukkudi Krishnan in a discourse.

Eating food served by a king will result in transference of some of those sins to the one who eats the food. Yudhishthira wonders what he is going to do about the sin which will come to him, if the visitor leaves without accepting his (Yudhishthira’s) hospitality. Yama assures him that such a sin will not touch a Vishnu bhakta like Yudhishthira. A person with such devotion never seeks the fruits of any daana, for he does not see anything as his property. He sees everything that he has as coming from the Lord, and he submits the benefits of daana at Krishna’s feet. The benefits of a punya take one to svarga. But a true devotee seeks moksha, not svarga. And so, he will not seek the benefits of any act of generosity.

There are circuitous paths to reach the Lord, like upasana, for instance. But the easiest way to reach Him is saranagati or total surrender at His feet. Yama, after revealing who he is, says that since Yudhishthira is an amsa of Yama, the deity of dharma, he cannot do wrong. Although Yudhishthira has not done any aradhana to Yama, the latter says he is pleased with Yudhishthira’s aradhana. Adhering to dharma itself is a form of aradhana, and Yudhishthira has always adhered to dharma.