Worshipping Goddess Durga

The Shradh Navaratri falling in the months of October/November is very significant. What is Navratri? Simply stated, it is the veneration and celebration of the eternal feminine principle as the mother divine and worshipped as such for nine days. Her nine emanations are worshipped as Shailputri, Brahmcharini, Chandraghanta, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, Khusmanda, Skandamata and Siddhiatri, said Prof. Kumool Abbi in a lecture. The festival of Durga Ashtami falls on the eighth day of worship and is an invocation of the divine feminine power.

The mother, adored as the creatrix and the mediatrix of the entire creation is revered by different names and forms such as Durga, Kali, Saraswati and Lakshmi, She is the force that manifests, creates, sustains, transcends and animates the entire universe. The essence of the mother divine is revered in various attributes, personifications and emanations, reflecting the versatility and plurality of our tradition. The goddess represents all that is beautiful, pure, true, luminous and glorious. Her worship leads to abundance, auspiciousness, prosperity and well being. As a mother She preserves, nurtures and protects the devotees. Her formidable wrath destroys all that is untrue, evil, dark obscure and hostile, enlightening the path for truth, righteousness and dharma to prevail. Vanquishing the asuras Chand and Mund as Chamunda Devi and slaying the buffalo demon Mahishasur as Goddess Durga, She exemplifies the power, force, agency and glory of women to fight against oppression and deliver justice.

At the same time, the ambience is festive and temples decked up across the country. Colourful pandals come up, rhythmic garba dances and jagrans are held, dhunuchinaach and sandhi puja are held. People fast and pray to the divine Mother. Splendid and resplendent, She emerges as a fountainhead of love, beauty, purtiy and bliss which is illustrated in Her eighth form as Maha Gauri where She is worshipped on Ashtami day. This day is also known as Virasthami, commemorating and venerating martial prowess.

