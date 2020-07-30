Worship with love

30 July 2020 22:54 IST

In his Kandar Alankaram, (verse 51), Arunagirinatha says that one should give food to the hungry, for this act will be of great help to the giver when his soul leaves the body. The journey to the other world is long, and if one has provided food to the needy, then this act of kindness will help during this journey, said R. Narayanan in a discourse. Thiruvalluvar says the ideal way to save one’s wealth, in such a way that it will serve one’s needs later in life, is to provide food to the hungry.

Arunagirinatha says that if someone who is hungry turns up, then give him something to eat — greens and something that has been cooked well. In the same verse, Arunagirinatha talks about penance. Thirukkural says penance without love in one’s heart is of no use. Yet another verse in Thirukkural gives a unique meaning for the word penance — bearing one’s problems without complaining and not causing harm to others is penance. Thiruvalluvar also says that only that which is given to the needy can be considered an act of charity. What is given to others is given with a view to obtaining a quid pro quo later. Worship of God involves worshipping with love. It also involves treating others with respect and love.

Thiruvalluvar says that those with love will not think of anything as belonging exclusively to them, but will share their wealth with others. But those with no love will lay claim to everything as theirs. Thiruvalluvar says that a worm is unable to withstand the heat of the sun. Likewise, those with no love will be scorched by dharma, and will be unable to withstand this heat. Only those with love can be said to be alive. In the case of one who lacks love, all he has is a skeleton covered with skin.

