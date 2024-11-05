Saint Appar says we can see Lord Siva only if He wills it and enables it. His mercy may be said to be the eyes that make it possible for us to see Him. Those not blessed by His merciful glances cannot call themselves adiyaargal (ardent devotees), said M. A. Manickavelu in a discourse. Images in temples were given to us, so that we could fix His appearance in our minds, and later meditate on Him. We first see Him with our eyes, and then with our minds. To be able to visualise Him is the first step towards becoming a jnani.

Ambal is worshipped as Sri Chakra. This kind of yantra worship is important in Ambika upasana. Abirami Bhattar, in his Abirami Andadi, talks about worship of nine konas. This is a reference to the nine triangles of the Sri Chakra. Of these, five are Siva chakras and four are Sakthi chakras. The dot in the middle is Ambal. Five triangles face down and four face upwards. The Siva Sakthi union is symbolised here. We must keep our thoughts raised towards Her. Only then will She descend to bless us. Maya, Suddha Vidya, Maaheshwara and Sadasiva cosntitute the Siva aspects.

The pancha bhutas (five elements) constitute Sakthi. Skin, blood, muscle, fat and bones emanate from Sakthi. Semen, bone marrow, prana (vital energy) and jiva (atma) evolve from Siva. The human body itself can be seen as Sri Chakra, with Ambal residing in the heart of the devotee. Worship of Sri Chakra is anda (cosmos) pinda (body) worship. Ambal went in a chariot of nine levels to slay Bandasura. One of the names of Ambal in Lalitha Sahasranama is chakraraja ratharooda sarvaayudha parishkrta, meaning that with all Her weapons, She mounted the chariot known as Chakraraja. The ratha of the Siva temple in Thiruvarur temple is called Azhi ther. Azhi means chakra. Chakra is important in Siva Sakthi worship.

