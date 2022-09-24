Worship of Lord Siva

September 24, 2022 00:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirumoolar says Lord Siva gets rid of the effects of karma. He thus destroys the very seeds of repeated births, said R. Narayanan, in a discourse. Karma is of three kinds — sanchita, prarabdha and agamya karma. Prarabdha karma is that which is responsible for our present birth and whatever we undergo in it. Sanchita karma is that which we have accumulated over several births. Agamya karma is that which we do in this birth. So we are constantly adding to sanchita karma. Until sanchita karma is exhausted, that is until we have paid for all karmas accumulated over all our previous births, we will have to repeatedly take birth in this world. This shows why birth and death constitute a never ending cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

In every birth, we are going to add to the existing sanchita karma, and so this is never going to be completely destroyed. How then can one attain liberation? Thirumoolar has the answer. Worship of Lord Siva will destroy the entire collection known as sanchita karma, thereby ruling out future births forever. A person who takes the advice of a wise guru will not be attached to worldly pursuits. The ultimate stage of Sivoha bhava is Siva yoga. This is a stage when one has jnana. Penance leads to such jnana.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Sivayogis see Lord Siva in everything. They have no likes or dislikes. They are beyond sadness or happiness. They are of a tranquil mind. Siva is hard to comprehend, and yet if a person meditates on Him and worships His uplifted foot, as He performs His cosmic dance, he is bound to earn His grace. Those who are recipients of His mercy are unaffected by anything. This is the state of jivanmukthi. A jivanmuktha is in a state of liberation, even while he is alive. That is, he attains mukti, even while he is living.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app