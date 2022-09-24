Thirumoolar says Lord Siva gets rid of the effects of karma. He thus destroys the very seeds of repeated births, said R. Narayanan, in a discourse. Karma is of three kinds — sanchita, prarabdha and agamya karma. Prarabdha karma is that which is responsible for our present birth and whatever we undergo in it. Sanchita karma is that which we have accumulated over several births. Agamya karma is that which we do in this birth. So we are constantly adding to sanchita karma. Until sanchita karma is exhausted, that is until we have paid for all karmas accumulated over all our previous births, we will have to repeatedly take birth in this world. This shows why birth and death constitute a never ending cycle.

In every birth, we are going to add to the existing sanchita karma, and so this is never going to be completely destroyed. How then can one attain liberation? Thirumoolar has the answer. Worship of Lord Siva will destroy the entire collection known as sanchita karma, thereby ruling out future births forever. A person who takes the advice of a wise guru will not be attached to worldly pursuits. The ultimate stage of Sivoha bhava is Siva yoga. This is a stage when one has jnana. Penance leads to such jnana.

Sivayogis see Lord Siva in everything. They have no likes or dislikes. They are beyond sadness or happiness. They are of a tranquil mind. Siva is hard to comprehend, and yet if a person meditates on Him and worships His uplifted foot, as He performs His cosmic dance, he is bound to earn His grace. Those who are recipients of His mercy are unaffected by anything. This is the state of jivanmukthi. A jivanmuktha is in a state of liberation, even while he is alive. That is, he attains mukti, even while he is living.