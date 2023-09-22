September 22, 2023 04:33 am | Updated September 21, 2023 06:32 pm IST

Scriptures say that developing hatred towards others may drive a person into an unfathomable abyss. Even if others display animosity towards us, we should ignore the same. Otherwise, we may lose our peace of mind. Smt. Vasuki Manoharan said in a discourse that a person can be free from anger and derive tranquillity by worshipping Lord Narasimha. Hiranyakasipu cultivated endless hostility towards Lord Narayana, who killed his brother Hiranyaksha. Hiranyakasipu had warned that he would kill everyone who chanted the name of God instead of his name, including his son. But God gave him a son to chant ever His name much against Hiranyakasipu’s wishes. As devotion transcends all barriers, including caste, creed, race and age, Hiranyakasipu‘s son, Prahladha, started worshipping the Lord even at a very young age. The child had to incur his father’s wrath and face untold misery, but God had not failed to protect His devotee.

Lord says that of all 12 Tamil calendar months, He cherishes the month of Margazhi; of all birds, he likes Garuda; of all animals, he prefers the Lion; and of all Asuras, he admires Prahladha. Worship of Lord Narasimha during Pradosha Kalam is the most auspicious. Chanting the sloka, Narasimha Prapathi, will protect us like a shield from all kinds of evils and problems and will yield peace and prosperity.

People can worship Lakshmi Narasimha and Yoga Narasimha at home, but Ugra Narasimha only in temples.

