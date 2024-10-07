Worship during Navarathri

The word “Raathri” in Sanskrit usually refers to the time after sunset. Sri Ramanujamji said in a discourse that it does not mean the same, and the word’s etymology says that it is an opportunity to be free from karma. The human mind is in constant motion to do various activities, which can be recognised as karma. The time that gives us a small break from this is called Raathri. One more meaning attributed is listening. Usually, people tell stories to make children sleep. Similarly, devotees are immersed deeply in God while hearing His divine deeds.

People need jnana (knowledge), and bhakti is essential for jnana. Sravanam (hearing or listening ) is necessary for developing bhakti. Tiruvalluvar says the most incredible wealth is listening to the discourses of the learned, which is the sublimest of all wealth (selvathul selvam — kural 411.) Sri Andal says that the cowherd clans always listened to the glory of Sri Krishna, which is everlasting wealth (Neengadha Selvam).

“Navam” denotes that which is new. Exponents say when people are not content or complacent and eager to hear more of God’s stories, it is called navam. Navarathri refers to the nine days meant to worship God with His divine consort and listen to their great deeds.

The wondrous benefit is that the devotees celebrate one Goddess in each of their favourite forms. Lalitha Sahasranamam says, “Srushti karthri Brahma rupa, Goapthri Govinda rupini and Samharini Rudra rupa.” Lakshmi Ashtottaram says, “Brahma Vishnu Sivathmikayai nama: — the Goddess is the power of creation, protection and destruction. Navaraathri is divided into three days for each of the three functions of the Goddess.