Worship by yagnas

Yagas and yagnas are forms of worship that the Vedas prescribe for human beings. The Gita refers to yagnas as the wish-fulfilling mythical cow Kamadenu. Prajapati created men along with sacrifice to establish a mutual dependence between the celestial beings in the different worlds in creation and the human beings on earth. When the celestial beings are worshipped in the yagnas, they bestow their grace on human beings. But though there are yagnas for fulfilment of specific purposes and desires, the Gita advises that these should be done in a selfless manner and dedicated to God without an eye on personal gain, pointed out Sri K. Srinivasan in a discourse.

Janamejaya, Parikshit’s son, is totally shaken at the turn of events in his life following the death of his father under the extraordinary circumstance of a curse. On the advice of Sage Uttanka, he undertakes the performance of a Sarpa Yagna to avenge his father’s death. But due to divine intervention, it is halted midway when Sage Astika arrives at the yaga sala and asks Janamejaya to stop the sacrifice. The snakes that were yet to be summoned to fall in the fire are thus protected. In the Devi Bhagavata narrative it is shown that there is mention of this Sarpa Yaga of Janamejaya long before its actual conduct. Kadru, the mother of snakes once cursed those snakes who had disobeyed her saying that they will die in the Sarpa Yaga of Janamejaya. So these snakes led by Vasuki had then approached Brahma who foretells the birth of sage Astika by whose power they will be delivered from the curse.

There is mention of another story that explains the Sarpa satra yaga as punishment for the snakes. It is held that snakes resided in the deep seas and that once they entered the land they caused distress to the people with their deadly venom.