Worries of rich men

As the Pandavas prepare to leave for the forest, sage Saunaka tells Yudhishthira about the dangers of desire, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse. Whether it is sorrow or joy, the origin of both is a sense of curiosity. We are curious about things we have not enjoyed, and we seek them. Having attained them, we want to derive more and more pleasure from them. But soon, the enjoyment diminishes. We then wrongly assume that perhaps the pleasure is not so great, because we do not enjoy something often enough. This then leads to more and more indulgence. Saunaka uses the word ‘trishna’ meaning thirst. Desire is a thirst that is never quenched. He who does not control his mind, will find that this lack of control results in sorrow. None can avoid fearing something or other in life, and the rich have more to fear than others. They have to fear thieves, who may steal something from them. They have to fear those who nag them for help. A big fire, or a flood endangers everyone. But a rich man has more to lose. Others just have to take care of themselves. But the rich man worries about his possessions.

He has to ensure not only his safety and that of his family, but also the safety of whatever he has hoarded. Earning money is difficult. Saving it is even more difficult. And then there is the danger that the savings may be lost. In every sense riches are a nuisance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.