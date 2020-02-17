Word of God

The Padma Purana features a conversation between Lord Narayana and Lakshmi on the Bhagavad Gita. Siva quotes this to Parvati who wishes to know in detail the merits of this text spoken by the Lord Himself.

The Lord relates to Lakshmi the story of Susharma to illustrate the unseen benefits that chanting and listening to the Bhagavad Gita confers on people, pointed out Mukkur Sri Srinivasan in a discourse.

Susharma is born a brahmin but does not follow his swadharma that he has earned owing to his birth. He is wicked and sinful and when he dies, he is cast into naraka loka and suffers.

After this he is born again as a bull and serves a master who earns his livelihood by making the bull perform in the streets. The bull grows old and is abandoned by the master. It suffers pain and misery for many days and passers by pray to God to give it relief.

One day a prostitute comes that way and she too prays that in case she has any punya to her credit, it should go to help the bull. The bull dies and is taken to Yama loka. He is once again born a brahmin and in that birth, he remembers his past lives.

So he searches out for the prostitute and finds out what punya she had done that had saved him in his past birth. She says her only good act was listening to her pet parrot recite the first chapter of the Bhagavad Gita.

The parrot said that it had learnt it when it had a chance to be in an ashram with some rishis who had taught the first chapter to their disciples. So it is possible that by chanting Gita slokas one can get rid of the effects of papa and punya gained through various births and reach a pure state.