Wise words of counsel

Among the many literary gems in Tamil, Thirukkural is one of the most popular. Thirukkural’s beauty lies in the fact that it gives us many valuable lessons for life, and it does so in simple Tamil, said R. Narayanan in a discourse. Besides, each verse is in just two lines. That kind of brevity makes it easy to commit the verses to memory. The wisdom that comes encapsulated in these brief verses will be of use to us in all stages of life. There is something in it for everyone and for all occasions in life. Philosophers have written a lot on dharma. But in just a few words, Thiruvalluvar establishes what dharma is. Purity of thought is dharma. Anything more is just an attempt to show off. A man who wants to take his family to great heights will shun laziness, and work enthusiastically.

Often, we feel we lack the capacity to accomplish something. But there must be no room for such negativity in our lives. We must put in our best, if we are to achieve anything. The desire to help others is a predominant trait amongst those who work tirelessly. Attempting something is the way to add to one’s riches. Not making an effort to reach a goal will just leave a man impoverished. Fate may be against us. But our work will not go unrewarded. However, before we undertake a task, we must assess the amount of work involved, the obstacles we are likely to encounter and also the benefits that are likely to come to us. One must not give up an undertaking after sometime, but continue to work. Such efforts combined with intelligence will bring laurels to a man’s family. If one’s aim is the betterment of one’s family’s fortunes, then one need not spend too much time thinking about the work that is required. All one needs to do is to keep working. The rewards will come automatically.