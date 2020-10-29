Wisdom to dispel delusion

29 October 2020 21:20 IST

From the accounts in the puranas there emerges some kind of explanation on issues such as the cause of creation, cosmology, multi universe theory, galaxy, and so on. In the third Skanda of the Devi Bhagavata purana, Janamejaya confesses to Vyasa that his mind is confused about these matters.

Vyasa tells him that earlier he too had such doubts and that he had approached Narada for clarification. Then Narada had told him that in former times he too had pondered on these matters and then went to Brahma for explanation. In a discourse, Sri K. Srinivasan drew attention to the significance of these weighty questions that have baffled even rishis and realised souls. Janamejaya wants to know about Devi, and how she was born and what is her nature.

How did this entire Brahmanda, not merely the world where we live, come about? Who is the root cause of all this? Who created the Trimurtis, Brahma, Vishnu and Siva? Do they function independently? Who created the celestial beings such as Indra, Agni, Varuna, etc? These deities seem to be bound by Prakriti and gunas and experience joy and sorrow. They seem to be subject to a higher authority when they perform their respective duties. Brahma, Indra and other celestial beings are also bound by time; for, they reign for a specific period that may appear longer in the view of human beings but nevertheless is limited. Janamejaya is also confused about dharma. He wants to know the true characteristics of dharma and what differentiates it from adharma. For, if the devas are inherently endowed with satva guna and aligned to dharma, why is it that they have to fight when attacked by the sinful rakshasas. He hopes the sage will impart wisdom. He hopes to clear the delusion in his mind.

