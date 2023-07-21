Why Andal chose Srivilliputtur

July 21, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 01:31 am IST

The only female Azhwar, Andal, an avatar of Bhooma Devi, chose Srivilliputtur in Tamil Nadu as the holy site for Her birth. Living as one of the many women in the small temple town, she showed humanity how to realise God through ritualistic act of stringing a garland and singing His paeans. Why did she choose this particular spot, falling in the erstwhile Pandya kingdom as her birthplace, and not any other site? Referencing his guru Dr. Karunakaracharyar’s verse, Thirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh said there are four reasons.

First, Andal donned the garland before presenting it to God. It was Dharumi, a Pandya poet who averred that women’s hair has a natural fragrance, which went on to become a legendary debate known to all. Andal’s birth in such a kingdom appears to reiterate Dharumi’s observation. Being an avatar of Bhoomi, one may draw the conclusion that she stands for gandham (fragrance). Sri Vedantha Desikan observes in Goda Stuti, “She added the garland of fresh flowers to her fragrant hair and presented the same to the Lord and became His Andal [ruler].”

Secondly, She wanted to elevate Garuda to a special status, whereby he enjoys a pride of place in the sanctum sanctorum. While Hanuman is always in the company of Rama and Sita, Garuda enjoys such a standing only in a few temples, such as Tiruvellarai. By offering a similar status in Srivilliputtur, Andal shows that God embraces a devotee into His fold. Thirdly, by being raised in Periazhwar’s household as his daughter, she raises his status. Lastly, She demonstrates the efficacy of offering flowers and singing hymns as the best offering to God. As Manavalamamuni says, She took birth for us, (Aadi Pooram) to show us the way in bhakti margam.

