When Vali roused Rama’s ire

December 13, 2023 05:28 am | Updated 05:28 am IST

Lord Rama is the epitome of ideal in relationships, be it as a student, a prince, a son, a brother or a friend. Accepting adversity with a smiling visage is his enduring trait. The one time when his ire was roused was when he heard about the exploits of vanara king Vali as detailed in Kamba Ramayana, said Dr. Sudha Seshayyan in a discourse.

When Rama and Lakshmana arrive at the Rishyamukha Hill and meet Vali’s brother Sugriva, they notice the absence of Sugriva’s wife. Vaali is an ardent devotee of Siva and his devotion is coupled with immense strength. When the devas and asuras became tired while churning the milky ocean, Vali stepped up and churned with such might that the nectar was secured soon. Being a devotee of Siva, Vali travelled in all eight directions to offer his prayers. On one occasion, when he was praying, Ravana, who was on a digvijayam, irritated the ape. Vali tied up his ten heads with his tail and scampered all over the world, even stopping over his son Angada’s cradle and waving the tied heads of Ravana like a toy. Ravana wisely kept away from Vali’s kingdom after that.

When Mayavi sought to engage Vali in a fight and entered a cave, Vali ordered his brother Sugriva to guard the cave till his return. When Vali did not return for 28 months, Sugriva became the ruler, based on the advice of his ministers. When Vali returned, Sugriva was ready to hand back power, but an infuriated Vali drove Sugriva out and also abducted his wife.

The adharma of disrespecting ministers’ advice and coveting his brother’s wife enraged Rama. He pledged to kill Vali and restore Kishkinda to Sugriva.